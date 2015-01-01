पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Churu
  • Choru Met For The Second Time In The Corona Investigation, Sent Samples Of Cross examination To Jodhpur Every Three Months, All Reports Correct

कोविड-19:कोरोना जांच में दूसरी बार खरा उतरा चूरू, हर तीन माह से होने वाली क्रॉस जांच के सैंपल जोधपुर भेजे, सभी रिपोर्ट सही

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
चूरू मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोविड लैब में जांच करती टीम।
  • मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब में होने वाली कोविड जांच की गुणवत्ता रिपोर्ट का जोधपुर में दूसरी बार आकलन

राजकीय पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय मेडिकल कॉलेज की कोविड लैब में की जा रही जांच की गुणवत्ता रिपोर्ट सही है। इसकी पुष्टि यहां हुई जांच के बाद उन्हीं सैंपल काे एम्स जोधपुर में क्राॅस चैक करवाने से हुई है। जोधपुर के मेडिकल काॅलेज की काेविड लैब में हुई इस पुष्टि के बाद चूरू की जांच टीम का हाैसला बढ़ा है।

बता दें कि मेडिकल कॉलेज की जांच को लेकर भाजपा के जनप्रतिनिधि प्राचार्य के सामने आशंका भी व्यक्त कर चुके हैं, पर मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब की जांच अब तक खरी उतरी है। चूरू के मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब में कोरोना जांच मई से की जा रही है। इस कॉलेज की लैब की कोविड जांच की क्रॉस चैक दूसरी बार जोधपुर में हुई।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट की गुणवत्ता जांचने के लिए 23 अक्टूबर को पांच पॉजिटिव और पांच निगेटिव जांच रिपोर्ट के सैंपल क्रॉस जांच के लिए जोधपुर भेजे गए, जो एम्स जोधपुर की टेस्टिंग लैब क्वालिटी कंट्रोल में जांच में खरे उतरे। क्रॉस जांच में मेडिकल कॉलेज चूरू की लैब ने जिन पांच सैंपल पॉजिटिव व पांच को निगेटिव घोषित किया, उनकी रिपोर्ट एम्स जोधपुर की लैब ने सही मानी।

इसके साथ ही छह महीने से काेविड लैब में जांच कर रहे फेकल्टी-स्टाफ का एक बार फिर हाैसला बढ़ा है। ये टीम अब तक 97258 सैंपल की जांच कर चुकी है। इनमें से 4353 पाॅजिटिव रिपोर्ट दी गई। इनमें कुछ संक्रमित मरीज झुंझुनूं, सीकर, नागौर, हनुमानगढ़ सहित अन्य जिले के रहे हैं। चूरू में लगातार पॉजिटिव का आंकड़ा बढ़ने को लेकर भाजपा नेताओं ने लैब की जांच रिपोर्ट पर संदेह भी जताया था।

जांच रिपोर्ट सही होने के तीन प्रमुख कारण

  • युवा टीम, शानदार समन्वय-डॉ. राहुल आचार्य, डॉ. परवेज का टीम से तालमेल, युवा लैब टेक्नीशियन ज्योति और सुजाता का ट्रेंड होना
  • कोरोना जांच किट सही होना
  • अनुभवी टीम-लैब इंचार्ज महेश कुमार छह साल का पीसीआर लैब चलाने का अनुभव।

मेडिकल कॉलेज लैब की रिपोर्ट क्रॉस जांच में सही निकली
चूरू मेडिकल कॉलेज की लैब द्वारा कोविड जांच के सैंपल की रिपोर्ट क्रॉस जांच के लिए एम्स जोधपुर भिजवाई है। जोधपुर की लैब ने यहां की रिपोर्ट की पुष्टि की है। इससे टीम का हाैसला बढ़ा।
- डॉ. सीताराम गोठवाल, प्राचार्य, मेडिकल कॉलेज, चूरू

