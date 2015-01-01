पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादलों की आवाजाही ने दिन में बढ़ाई ठंड, चूरू, रतनगढ़, सादुलपुर व बीदासर में हुई बूंदाबांदी

  • तीन दिन में अधिकतम तापमान में 6.8 डिग्री की गिरावट, मावठ की उम्मीद

जिले में शुक्रवार को मौसम ने यकायक पलटी मारी। दिनभर घने बादल छाए रहे, जिसके कारण कई क्षेत्रों में धूप तक नहीं निकल पाई तथा ठंड का असर बढ़ गया। चूरू, रतनगढ़, सादुलपुर व बीदासर में दिन में हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई। दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह में बढ़ते अधिकतम तापमान ने लोगों को दिन में गर्मी का अहसास करवा दिया था, मगर अब बीते तीन दिनों से इसमें लगातार गिरावट हो रही है।

वहीं रात के तापमान में चार दिनों से बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। जिला मुख्यालय पर शुक्रवार को सुबह से शाम तक बादलों की आवाजाही रही। सुबह 10 बजे कुछ देर तक हल्की बूंदाबांदी भी हुई तथा बाद में धूप निकली। धूप का असर कुछ ही देर रहा तथा शाम तक घने बादल छाए रहे। रतनगढ़ में सुबह करीब 15 मिनट तक रुक-रुककर बूंदाबांदी हुई। दोपहर में हल्की धूप खिली, मगर बाद में घने बादल छाए रहे।

सादुलपुर तहसील के ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में दोपहर में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। नेतराम मेहरा ने बताया कि दोपहर 12 बजे के करीब तेज हवाओं के साथ कामाण, खैरू बड़ी, खुडानी, ढाणी भाकरा, जीराम बास, बिराण, बालाण आदि गांवों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी हुई। बाद में बादलों की आवाजाही के बीच ठंडी हवाएं चलती रही। बीदासर में दिनभर बादल छाए रहे तथा सुबह कुछ देर के लिए बूंदाबांदी हुई। सरदारशहर, तारानगर व सुजानगढ़ में बादलों की आवाजाही रही।
तीन दिन से अधिकतम तापमान में गिरावट का दौर जारी

उत्तरी ठंडी हवाओं का असर तेज होने के साथ ही बीते तीन दिनों में अधिकतम तापमान में 6.8 डिग्री की गिरावट हुई है, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान में चार दिनों में 3.5 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। नौ दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान 32.4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया था, जबकि शुक्रवार को 25.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। शुक्रवार को दिनभर घने बादल छाने तथा कई क्षेत्रों में हल्की बूंदाबांदी होने से किसानों के मन में अगले दो-तीन दिनों में अच्छी मावठ होने की उम्मीद जगी है।

