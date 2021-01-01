पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निकाय चुनाव:सरदारशहर, रतनगढ़ व तारानगर में कांग्रेस को बढ़त, सुजानगढ़ और छापर में निर्दलीय मजबूत

  • रतननगर, राजलदेसर और बीदासर में भाजपा जोड़-तोड़ में आगे
  • जिले की सुजानगढ़ नगर परिषद और सात नगरपालिकाओं में कल होगी मतगणना
  • सात फरवरी को चुने जाएंगे चेयरमैन

जिले के आठ निकाय में 28 जनवरी को मतदान हो चुका है। मतगणना 31 जनवरी को होगी। मतदान के बाद से ही दो प्रमुख दल कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने विजेता प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी शुरू कर दी है। इस बार चुनाव में दोनों ही दलों की चुनावी गणित को निर्दलीयों ने बिगाड़ रखा है।

सुजानगढ़ नगर परिषद, रतनगढ़, छापर, राजलदेसर व बीदासर नगरपालिका में निर्दलीय महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभा सकते हैं। या यूं कहें कि निर्दलीयों के सहारे कोई भी दल उलटफेर कर सकता है। मतदान के बाद मिले रुझान से सरदारशहर, तारानगर व रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाने की स्थिति में पहुंच सकती है। हालांकि यहां भी निर्दलीय की जरूरत पड़ेगी।

तारानगर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के साथ हुई मारपीट की घटना के बाद समीकरण बदल भी सकते हैं, लेकिन कांग्रेस यहां खुद का बोर्ड बनाने को लेकर आश्वस्त है। पूर्व केबिनेट मंत्री मास्टर भंवरलाल मेघवाल के निधन के बाद सुजानगढ़, बीदासर और छापर निकायों में उलटफेर होने की संभावना से इनकार नहीं किया जा सकता है। सुजानगढ़ में 60 वार्डों से तीन में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हो चुका है, जो कांग्रेस के खाते में गए हैं।

कमोबेश यही स्थिति छापर नगरपालिका में हुई। यहां भी चुनाव से पहले तीन वार्डों में निर्विरोध निर्वाचन हो चुका है, जो कांग्रेस के खाते में है। राजलदेसर और रतननगर में भाजपा निर्दलीयों के सहारे बोर्ड बनाने में कामयाब हो सकती है। बीदासर में भाजपा निर्दलीयों के सहारे सेंध लगा सकती है।

खास बात ये है कि आठ निकायों में कुल 893 प्रत्याशियों में 376 निर्दलीय हैं। सुजानगढ़ में 80, रतननगर में 13, रतनगढ़ में 85, छापर में 37, राजलदेसर में 38, तारानगर में 20, बीदासर 27 व सरदारशहर में 76 निर्दलीय या अन्य दलों के प्रत्याशियों ने चुनाव जीता है। सुजानगढ़, छापर एवं राजलदेसर में तीन-तीन वार्डों सहित कुल नौ प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुके हैं।

