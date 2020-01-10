पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:कांग्रेस ने रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने प्रदर्शन कर किसान विरोधी अध्यादेशों का जताया विरोध

चूरू13 घंटे पहले
  • कांग्रेस पदाधिकारियों ने कहा-ये अध्यादेश लागू होने से किसानों की कमर टूट जाएगी, अध्यादेशों के विरोध में गांव-गांव जाकर प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा

केंद्र सरकार के किसान व व्यापारी विरोधी अध्यादेश को लेकर जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी ने सोमवार को प्रदेशव्यापी आह्वान पर रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद डोटासरा के निर्देशानुसार चूरू जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ताओं ने केन्द्र सरकार की तरफ लागू किए गए किसान व व्यापार विरोधी अध्यादेश के विरोध में नारेबाजी की।

इस मौके पर राजस्थान प्रदेश महिला कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष रेहाना रियाज ने कहा कि किसान विरोधी अध्यादेश लागू होने से किसानों की कमर टूट जाएगी। पीसीसी सदस्य कल्याण सिंह शेखावत ने कहा केंद्र सरकार पूंजीपतियों के हाथों की कठपुतली हो गई है। राधेश्याम चोटिया ने कहा कि अध्यादेश के विरोध में गांव-गांव में प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा।

प्रदर्शन में पुष्कर दत्त इंदोरिया, रियाजत खान, बीसूका पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष आशाराम सैनी, कांग्रेस जिला उपाध्यक्ष मो. हुसैन निर्वाण, रतनलाल जांगिड़, जमील चौहान, ताराचंद सारण, यूथ कांग्रेस के जिलाध्यक्ष मानवेंद्र बुडानिया, रामनारायण व्यास, सुबोध मासूम, हेमंत सिहाग, मुश्ताक खान, विकास मील, योगेंद्र शर्मा, आरिफ खान पीथीसर, प्यारेलाल दानोदिया, शाहरुख खान, अनीस खान, आबिद खान मोयल, मनीष सैनी आदि उपस्थित थे। प्रदर्शन के बाद कांग्रेस के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने जिला प्रशासन के जरिए केन्द्र सरकार को ज्ञापन भेजकर संसद में पारित अध्यादेश को वापस लेने की मांग की।

