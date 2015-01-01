पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल:बढ़ते तापमान से कोरोना की रफ्तार घटी, 10 दिन में 146 संक्रमित मिले व 182 ठीक हुए

चूरू29 मिनट पहले
  • जिले में पिछले 10 दिनों में दिन का तापमान 25 से 33 डिग्री और रात का 6.5 से 12.5 डिग्री तक पहुंचा
  • डॉक्टर बाेले-हर्ड इम्युनिटी डवलप होने लगी लेकिन सावधानी जरूरी

कोरोना पर मौसम का बदलाव भारी पड़ रहा है। पिछले 10 दिनों में मौसम में आए बदलाव और गर्मी बढ़ने के साथ ही कोरोना के मामले घटने लगे हैं। हालांकि चिकित्सा विशेषज्ञों ने चेतावनी दी थी कि सर्दी में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ सकते हैं। प्रदेश स्तर पर इसको लेकर एक्सरसाइज शुरू हो गई, मगर हाल-फिलहाल जिले से प्रदेश में इसका उल्टा हो रहा है।

ये राहत की बात है। कोरोना के मामले दिनोदिन घट रहे हैं, जबकि रिकवर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। हाल ये है कि जिले के कोविद केयर केंद्रों में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या 5 से 10 तक रह गई है। डीबी अस्पताल के फिजिशियन डॉ. आरिफ का कहना है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में 12 से 15 निमोनिया के मरीज आ रहे थे, अब इनकी संख्या घट रही है। शनिवार को तो एक भी नहीं आया। इसका कारण मौसम का बदलाव और लोगों में जागरूकता है।

10 दिन में संक्रमित व रिकवर होने का आंकड़ा

कोरोना घटने व रिकवरी बढ़ने के 3 बड़े कारण
1. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से दिन-रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी।
2. लोगों में हर्ड इम्युनिटी डवलप होना (100 जांच में से 80 फीसदी से अधिक निगेटिव आना)।
3. कोरोना को लेकर लोगों में जागरूकता का बढ़ना।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : डॉ. दीपक ने बताया-लोगों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ रही, जिससे मामले घट रहे

  • डीबी अस्पताल के सहायक आचार्य डॉ. दीपक चौधरी का कहना है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से कोरोना के मामले कम होने का कारण दिन-रात के तापमान में बढ़ोतरी होना है। दूसरा कारण हर्ड इम्युनिटी डवलप होना है या ऐसा भी कह सकते है कि लोगों में रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ रही है, जिससे कोविड और पोस्ट कोविड के मामले में घट रहे हैं। वे लगातार चूरू के अलावा जयपुर, बीकानेर, अजमेर मेडिकल कॉलेज के फिजिशियन के संपर्क में हैं। वहां भी कोरोना के मामले इन दिनों कम हो रहे हैं। लेकिन अभी सावधानी रखनी जरूरी है।

कोरोना के 16 नए मरीज मिले, 12 रिकवर
जिले में शनिवार को कोरोना के 16 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें चूरू में 2, राजगढ़ में 9, रतनगढ़ में 2, सरदारशहर में 1 एवं सुजानगढ़ में 2 मरीज शामिल हैं। जिले में अब कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 5562 पर पहुंच गया है। इस बीच राहत की खबर ये है कि शनिवार को 12 मरीज रिकवर होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं, इनमें 8 चूरू के हैं।

