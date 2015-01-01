पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:हरदेसर में क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता शुरू, उद्‌घाटन मैच में लूंछ ने कादिया को 26 रन से हराया

रतनगढ़2 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़. संबोधित करते व मंचस्थ अतिथि।
  • 10 दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता में अनेक टीमेंं भाग ले रही हैं

गांव हरदेसर गांव के हरियाली खेल मैदान में 10 दिवसीय क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता का शुभारंभ शुक्रवार को हुआ। प्रतियोगिता का उदघाटन मैच कादिया व लूंछ की टीमों के बीच हुआ। उदघाटन मैच में लूंछ ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 113 रन बनाए, जबाब में कादिया की टीम 87 रह ही बना पाई। दूसरा मैच दाउदसर व हरदेसर के बीच खेला गया, जिसमें पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए दाउदसर ने 130 रन बनाए, हरदेसर की टीम पांच विकेट से जीत दर्ज की।

टूर्नामेंट का उदघाटन निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष लीटू कल्पनाकांत ने किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि खेल प्रतियोगिताओं में भाग लेने से युवाओं में संघर्ष की प्रवृति विकसित होती है व जीवन में संघर्षरत रहना ही सफलता की सीढ़ी है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूर्व मंत्री राजकुमार रिणवां के प्रयासों से बहुउद्देश्यीय इंडोर स्टेडियम स्वीकृत कराया जा चुका है, जो शीघ्र ही तैयार होगा।

रणजीत ढाका की अध्यक्षता में हुए कार्यक्रम में युवा नेता विकास रिणवा, पप्पू कड़वासरा, मदनसिंह राठौड़, पवनसिंह राठौड़, सांवताराम, भागीरथ मंचस्थ अतिथि थे। आयोजन समिति के पालाराम, मुकेश, पिंटूराम, नंदलाल ने आभार प्रकट किया।

