काम की खबर:पीएनबी में मर्ज हुए दोनों बैंकों के ग्राहकों को अब 31 मार्च तक बैंक शाखा से लेनी होगी नए कोड वाली चेकबुक

सुजानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
  • एक अप्रैल से पुरानी चेकबुक नहीं होगी उपयोगी, नए आईएफएससी व माइकर कोड आबंटित

पंजाब नेशनल बैंक में गत वर्ष एक अप्रैल को मर्ज हुए ओरिएंटल बैंक ऑफ कॉमर्स और यूनाइटेड बैंक ऑफ इंडिया के ग्राहकों को 31 मार्च तक नए आईएफएससी व माइकर कोड वाली चेकबुक लेनी होगी।

क्योंकि एक अप्रैल से पुरानी चेकबुक उपयोगी नहीं रहेगी। साथ ही ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन यानी आरटीजीएस या एनईएफटी के लिए भी नए कोड का उपयोग करना होगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि इन दोनों ही बैंकों के पीएनबी में मर्जर के बाद डाटा माइग्रेशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने तक इन दोनों बैंक के ग्राहकों को लेनदेन में परेशानी ना हो, इसके लिए 31 मार्च तक पुरानी चेकबुक से ट्रांजेक्शन की सुविधा दी गई है।

चूंकि मर्जर के बाद दोनों पुराने बैंकों की शाखाओं को नए आईएफएससी व माइकर कोड आबंटित हो चुके हैं। उन ग्राहकों को 31 मार्च तक नए कोड वाली चेकबुक इश्यू करवानी होगी। ऐनवक्त पर परेशानी से बचने के लिए ग्राहकों से अपील कर रहे हैं कि वे समय रहते नई चेकबुक प्राप्त कर लें। साथ ही ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन ट्रांजेक्शन में भी नए आईएफएससी का उपयोग करना होगा।

इसलिए है जरूरी : बिना ईएमवी वाली मशीनों में कार्ड मैग्नेटिक स्ट्रिप के जरिए पढ़े जाते हैं। पुरानी एटीएम बिना ईएमवी वाली होती हैं तो उनमें कार्ड एक बार स्वैप कर वापस बाहर निकल जाता है और बाद में पिन नंबर एंटर कर ट्रांजेक्शन किए जा सकते हैं। ऐसे कार्ड्स के क्लोन होने की संभावनाएं रहती है, जबकि नए एटीएम या डेबिट कार्ड सुरक्षित चिप वाले होते हैं।

बिना ईएमवी वाली एटीएम पर नहीं निकाल सकेंगे रुपए

पीएनबी के ग्राहक 1 फरवरी से बिना ईएमवी वाली एटीएम से रुपए नहीं निकाल पाएंगे। सुरक्षित मानी जाने वाली एटीएम मशीनों में एटीएम कार्ड में लगी चिप पढ़ी जाती है और इस दौरान ईएमवी मशीन में कार्ड कुछ देर के लिए लॉक भी हो जाता है। बैंक के अनुसार धोखाधड़ी के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए यह कदम उठाया है।

