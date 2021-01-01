पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:दिन का तापमान 31 डिग्री पार, 6 साल में सबसे गर्म दो फरवरी

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • दिन का तापमान 2.5 व रात का 2.3 डिग्री बढ़ा

जिले में इस बार सर्दी की विदाई जल्दी हो रही है। बीते छह सालों में दो फरवरी का दिन मंगलवार को सबसे अधिक गर्म रहा तथा अधिकतम तापमान भी 31 डिग्री के पार पहुंच गया। जिले में सामान्य तौर पर 15 फरवरी के बाद धूप में तेजी आनी शुरू होती है तथा तापमान 30 डिग्री के आसपास पहुंचता है, मगर इस बार फरवरी माह के पहले व दूसरे दिन ही तेज धूप के कारण तापमान लगातार बढ़ रहा है।

दिन में तेज धूप के कारण गर्म कपड़ों में लोगों के पसीने छूटने शुरू हो गए है। वहीं सुबह व शाम को भी ठंड का असर कम होने लगा है। इससे पूर्व दो फरवरी 2018 को अधिकतम तापमान 27.5 डिग्री रहा था। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 2.5 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 31.3 व न्यूनतम तापमान 2.3 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी के साथ 8.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया। इससे पूर्व सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29.8 व न्यूनतम तापमान 6.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

