मौसम:बादलवाई से दिन का तापमान मामूली गिरा, रात का 3 डिग्री बढ़ा

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
जिले के मंगलवार को दिन में बादलवाई व हवाओं ने ठंड का असर बढ़ा दिया। दिनभर बादलों के कारण धूप का असर न के बराबर रहा, वहीं हवाएं भी चलती रही। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली गिरावट हुई, वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान में तीन डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई। सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.8 डिग्री था, जो मंगलवार को 0.3 डिग्री की गिरावट के साथ 26.5 डिग्री हो गया।

वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.8 डिग्री से बढ़कर 8.8 डिग्री हो गया। मौसम विभाग के अलर्ट व दो दिनों से लगातार बादलों की आवाजाही ने बारिश के प्रति किसानों की उम्मीद भी बढ़ा दी है। अगर इस समय बारिश होती है, तो बारानी क्षेत्र में चने की बुआई को रकबा बढ़ सकता है, वहीं पहले से बोई गई सरसों, चना, गेहूं व जौ की फसल को पर्याप्त नमी मिलने से बढ़वार अच्छी होगी।

