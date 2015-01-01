पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत की खबर:डीबी अस्पताल के प्लांट में हर दिन हवा से 5.85 लाख लीटर ऑक्सीजन का होगा उत्पादन, खपत के बाद रोज स्टॉक में रहेगी 2.60 लाख लीटर

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिले के सबसे बड़े राजकीय डीबी अस्पताल में हवा से ऑक्सीजन बनाने वाला प्लांट काम शुरू हाे गया
  • ट्रोमा वार्ड के पीछे ऑक्सीजन प्लांट का काम 27 नवंबर तक पूरा होने की संभावना, गंभीर मरीजों के लिए नहीं मंगाने पड़ेेंगे झुंझुनूं से सिलेंडर

जिले के सबसे बड़े राजकीय डीबी अस्पताल में हवा से ऑक्सीजन बनाने वाला प्लांट काम शुरू हाे गया। इसका काम अगले 20 रोज में पूरा होने की संभावना है। ये जिले में अपनी तरह का पहला अत्याधुनिक ऑक्सीजन जेनरेशन प्लांट है। इससे हर दिन 5.85 लाख लीटर ऑक्सीजन का उत्पादन हाेगा। फिलहाल जिले के कोविड मरीजों के लिए झुंझुनूं से ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर मंगाकर काम चलाया जा रहा है।

अकेले डीबी अस्पताल में रोज 50 बडे ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत होती है, जिसकी आपूर्ति दिन में दो बार झुंझुनूं से मंगवाकर की जाती है। अब प्लांट बनने से रोज 5.85 लाख लीटर में से रोज की खपत 3.25 लाख लीटर के बाद 2.60 लाख लीटर ऑक्सीजन का हर दिन स्टॉक रहेगा।

प्लांट का काम शुरू होने के बाद झुंझुनूं से ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर मंगाने के झंझंट से छुटकारा मिलेगा। बतादें कि डीबी अस्पताल कोविड डेडिकेटेड है। यहां जिले के कोविड और पोस्ट कोविड के गंभीर मरीज भर्ती है। अब अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन प्लांट शुरू होने से एडमिट मरीजाें काे उनके बेड पर 24 घंटे हाई फ्लाे ऑक्सीजन मिल सकेगी। डीबीएच अधीक्षक डाॅ. एफएच गौरी ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को प्लांट का काम शुरू हो गया है। इसका काम गोवा की एजेंसी को दिया है, जिसे 27 नवंबर तक पूरा करना होगा। शुक्रवार काे प्लांट के फाउंडेशन निर्माण का काम शुरू हो गया। डाॅ. गौरी ने बताया कि 61.15 लाख रुपए की लागत से तैयार होने वाले इस स्वचालित ऑक्सीजन जेनरेशन प्लांट के शुरू हाे जाने से गंभीर मरीजाें काे उच्च दबाव की ऑक्सीजन मिलेगी।

आत्मनिर्भर होगा अस्पताल : हवा से बनने वाली ऑक्सीजन 95% शुद्ध, रोज 90 सिलेंडर ऑक्सीजन पैदा होगी

ये ऑक्सीजन पूरी तरह मेडिकल पैरामीटर के हिसाब से उत्पादित हाेगी। इसकी 95% शुद्धता रहेगी। डाॅ. गौरी ने बताया कि प्लांट से 90 सिलेंडर ऑक्सीजन रोज पैदा हाेगी। प्लांट के संचालन के लिए तकनीकी स्टाफ लगा दिया है। प्लांट के शुरू हाेने से अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन के लिए काेई परेशानी नहीं रहेगी।
पाइप लाइन से पहुंचेंगी मरीज के बेड तक

स्वचालित ऑक्सीजन जेनरेशन प्लांट के शुरू हाे जाने से ऑक्सीजन के मामले में डीबी अस्पताल आत्मनिर्भर हाे जाएगा। इस प्लांट में दाे कंपरेशर हवा काे खींचकर एयर फिल्टर करेंगे, उसके बाद कंडेशनर के जरिए ड्राय कर ऑक्सीजन का उत्पादन करेंगे। इस प्लांट से रोज 90 सिलेंडर जितनी ऑक्सीजन पैदा हाेगी। इस स्वचालित प्लांट में तैयार होने वाली ऑक्सीजन पाइप लाइन से सीधे मरीज के बेड तक पहुंचेगी।
ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत वाले मरीजों को होगा इसका फायदा
डीबी अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन की आवश्यकता वाले मरीजाें काे इस प्लांट के लगने से फायदा मिलेगा। इसमें उनकाे हाइ प्रेशर से ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत पड़ती है। हाई मास्क के जरिए दी जाने वाली ऑक्सीजन में सिलेंडर 30 मिनट में खाली हाे जाता है, लेकिन इस प्लांट से चार से छह बार की ऑक्सीजन मिलेगी। जिससे उनकाे निर्बाध रूप से ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई मिलती रहेगी। काेराेना दाैर में काेराेना मरीजाें के लिए भी ये प्लांट काफी उपयाेगी सिद्ध हाेगा।

मेडिकल ऑक्सीजन विशेष तकनीक से होती है तैयार
सिलेंडर में ऑक्सीजन एकत्र करना उतना सरल नहीं है, जितना सुनाई देता है। प्राकृतिक हवा में लगभग 21% ऑक्सीजन, 78% नाइट्रोजन, 1% अन्य गैस हैं। शुद्ध ऑक्सीजन को इकट्ठा करने के लिए एक विशेष तकनीक को वायुमंडल से ऑक्सीजन को अलग करने के लिए तैनात किया जाता है, जिससे वायुमंडलीय वायु का सेपरेशन और डिस्टिलेशन होता है।

अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी का कहना है कि सारा काम राज्य सरकार के स्तर से ही होगा, जो कर्मचारी प्लांट में ऑक्सीजन निर्माण का काम देखेंगे, उन्हें बाकायदा ट्रेनिंग दी जाएगी। इधर, एनआरएचएम के एईएन आरके शर्मा का कहना है कि 24 से 36 मीटर के भाग में प्लांट तैयार हो जाएगी। राज्य की एनआरएचएम विंग इसके निर्माण की मॉनीटरिंग करेंगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें