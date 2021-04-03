पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:मुख्यमंत्री उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृत्ति के आदेश में संशोधन की मांग

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • एबीवीपी पदाधिकारियों ने चूरू में कलेक्टर और सादुलपुर व तारानगर में एसडीएम को सौंपा ज्ञापन

अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद ने गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन देकर मुख्यमंत्री उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृत्ति के आदेश में संशोधन करने की मांग की है। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा विभाग जयपुर की ओर से 10 जनवरी को आदेश जारी कर शैक्षणिक सत्र 2019-20 में बिना प्राप्तांक प्रतिशत उर्त्तीण से शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 में आगामी कक्षा में अध्ययनरत प्रमोट विद्यार्थियों के प्राप्त छात्रवृत्ति के आवेदन नियमानुसार स्वीकृत नहीं किए जाने के आदेश जारी किए गए है।

सरकार के इस आदेश से विद्यार्थियों को छात्रवृत्ति से वंचित होना पड़ेगा, जबकि इसमें विद्यार्थियों की कोई गलती नहीं है। विद्यार्थियों को अगली कक्षा में प्रमोट करने का निर्णय राज्य सरकार का ही था, ऐसे में राज्य सरकार को छात्रवृत्ति भी देनी चाहिए। ज्ञापन में आदेश में संशोधन करने तथा सभी पात्र विद्यार्थियों को छात्रवृत्ति देने की मांग की गई है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में प्रांत सहमंत्री हरीश कुमार वर्मा, नगर मीडिया संयोजक ऋषिराज राठौड़, नगर एसएफडी संयोजक लक्ष्मण प्रजापत आदि सहित अन्य शामिल थे।

सादुलपुर | अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद की ओर से मुख्यमंत्री उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृत्ति योजना को लेकर गुरुवार को कलेक्टर के नाम एसडीएम को ज्ञापन दिया गया। परिषद के राहुल चौधरी, यश शर्मा, अंकुश शर्मा, अब्दुल सलाम, पूनमपूरी, मोनिका, रूबिना, प्रियंका आदि की ओर से दिए गए ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा जयपुर के आदेशानुसार सत्र 2020-21 के राजकीय मान्यता प्राप्त गैर राजकीय उच्च शिक्षा, तकनीकी संस्था में नियमित रूप से अध्ययनरत प्रमोट हुए स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर विद्यार्थी को छात्रवृति से वंचित किया जा रहा है, जो आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर छात्रों के साथ बहुत बड़ा कुठाराघात है। ज्ञापन में अतिशीघ्र छात्रवृत्ति स्वीकृत करने का आदेश करने की मांग की है।
तारानगर | एबीवीपी के पदाधिकारियाें ने गुरुवार काे उच्च शिक्षा छात्रवृत्ति के अादेशाें संशाेधन कराने की मांग काे लेकर एसडीएम मोनिका जाखड़ को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि प्रमाेट किए गए छात्राें काे भी छात्रवृत्ति दी जाए। इस दाैरान नगर अध्यक्ष अरविंद कासनिया, अनिल सुथार, रोहित सैनी, नरेश नैण, विकास, विक्रम, पवन, रोशन स्वामी आदि मौजूद रहे।

