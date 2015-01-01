पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती नियमों में संशोधन कर डिग्री प्राप्तांक प्रतिशत व बोनस के आधार पर भर्ती करने की मांग

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एनएचएम फार्मासिस्ट एसोसिएशन की चूरू इकाई ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टर को सीएम के नाम दो सूत्री मांग का ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती नियमों में संशोधन कर नर्सिंग व पैरा मेडिकल की तरह डिग्री व डिप्लोमा के प्राप्तांक प्रतिशत व बोनस अंक के आधार पर 4015 रिक्त पदों पर भर्ती करवाई जाए।

ज्ञापन में लिखा है कि राज्य सरकार ने फरवरी, 2013 में नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर स्वास्थ्य विभाग के नर्सिंग, पैरा मेडिकल सहित सभी 46 अराजपत्रित संवर्गों के सेवा नियमों में संशोधन कर भर्ती परीक्षा के बजाय व्यवसायिक योग्यता के प्राप्तांकों एवं बोनस अंकों के आधार पर भर्ती करने का प्रावधान किया था। जून 2018 में भाजपा सरकार ने नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर राजस्थान मेडिकल एंड हेल्थ सब आर्डीनेट सेवा नियमों में भेदभाव पूर्ण संशोधन कर 45 संवर्गों को छोड़कर केवल फार्मासिस्टों के लिए ही भर्ती परीक्षा का प्रावधान लागू किया।

ज्ञापन के जरिए फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती नियम संशोधन कर स्वास्थ्य विभाग की अन्य भर्तियों की भांति ही व्यवसायिक योग्यता, डिग्री, डिप्लोमा के प्राप्तांक प्रतिशत व बोनस अंकों के आधार पर करवाने व निदेशालय द्वारा नवसृजित 2369 पद व पूर्व विज्ञापित 1736 पद जोड़कर कुल 4105 पदों पर भर्ती पूरी करवाने की मांग की गई। संगठन के जिला संयोजक विक्रमसिंह के नेतृत्व में ज्ञापन दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें