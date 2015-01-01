पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौंपा ज्ञापन:नगरपरिषद सीमा में बसी आबादी भूमि के पट्‌टे जारी करने की मांग

सुजानगढ़2 घंटे पहले
शहर के लोगों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने शुक्रवार काे एसडीएम को ज्ञापन देकर सुजानगढ़ नगरपरिषद सीमा में बसी आबादी के भूमि पट्‌टे जारी करवाने की मांग की। ज्ञापन में लिखा गया कि प्रशासनिक लापरवाही के कारण एक तरफ कस्बे के करीब एक तिहाई आबादी अपनी ही मालिकाना हक की भूमि में अवैध निर्माण के लिए मजबूर है, वही दूसरी तरफ राज्य सरकार को करोड़ों रुपयों की राजस्व हानी हो रही है। वर्तमान वार्ड एक से 12, 25,32,42,46, 54 व 56 से 60 आदि वार्डों में आबादी बस चुकी है।

आबादी के तहत न आवासीय मकान है, बल्कि व्यावसायिक निर्माण भी है। वार्डों के निवासीगण के परिवार राशन कार्ड, मतदाता सूचिया व राशन वितरण सहित पेयजल, बिजली व सड़क सहित अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है।

विडम्बना है कि वार्डाे के लोगों को अपने आवासीय और व्यावसायिक निर्माण के लिए नगर स्वीकृति जारी नहीं की जाती है, क्योंकि राजकीय अभिलेख में उक्त वार्डों की भूमि की किस्म कृषि भूमि राजस्व विभाग में अंकित है। लंबे समय से मांग के बावजूद सुनवाई नहीं हो रही है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में तेजपाल गोदारा, हीरालाल बिजारणिया, महबूब, भंवरलाल जाट, पीथाराम आदि थे।

