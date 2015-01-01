पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मांग:भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूर्ण करवाने की मांग, मनरेगा संविदा कार्मिक संघ ने सीएम को भेजा ज्ञापन

चूरू37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ज्ञापन में पूरा काम-पूरा दाम योजना के कार्य बहिष्कार का भी उल्लेख

महात्मा गांधी मनरेगा योजना में कार्यरत संविदा कार्मिकों ने बुधवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी रामस्वरूप चौहान को ज्ञापन देकर पंचायतीराज विभाग कनिष्ठ लिपिक भर्ती 2013 व एसएसआर भर्ती 2013 को पूरा करने सहित अन्य मांगों पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की। जितेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि आसिफ अंसारी के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि वर्ष 2013 में कांग्रेस राज में पांच हजार पदों पर एसएसआर भर्ती शुरू हुई थी, मगर बाद में सत्ता बदलने पर भाजपा सरकार ने इसकी फाइल को विड्रो कर दिया, जिसको पुन: बहाल किया जाए। इसके अलावा कनिष्ठ लिपिक भर्ती में 19500 पदों पर नियुक्ति होनी थी, 9500 पदों पर नियुक्ति हो चुकी है, जबकि 10 हजार पद अभी भी नहीं भरे गए है, जिनको भरा जाए।

ज्ञापन में नियमितिकरण करने, मानदेय बढ़ाने, स्थानान्तरण नीति आदि सहित सरकार के साथ हुई वार्ता में बनी सहमति को लागू करने की मांग की गई है। ज्ञापन में बुधवार से सरकार के पूरा काम पूरा दाम योजना के कार्य का बहिष्कार करने का भी उल्लेख किया गया है। ज्ञापन देने वालों में आनन्दसिंह, बाबूलाल, इंद्रचन्द, गौरव भाटी, बनेश मीणा, आलोक सहारण, सविता शेखावत, राजेन्द्र गढवाल, सुभाषचन्द्र, जयप्रकाश आदि सहित अन्य शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें