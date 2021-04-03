पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम व सभापति को ज्ञापन दिया:7 दिन में अग्रसेन नगर से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन बंद कराने की मांग

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कॉलोनी के लोग बोले-आवागमन बंद नहीं किया तो प्रदर्शन करेंगे

अग्रसेन नगर से भारी वाहनों का आवागमन बंद करवाने की मांग को लेकर प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने गुरुवार को एसडीएम अभिषेक खन्ना व सभापति पायल सैनी को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि जयपुर रोड के ओवर ब्रिज के बंद होने के कारण भारी वाहन रोडवेज व लोक परिवहन की बसें सहित अन्य बड़े वाहन अग्रसेन नगर कॉलोनी के बीच से होकर गुजरते है। तेज गति से गुजरते इन वाहनों के कारण अक्सर दुर्घटनाएं होती रहती है तथा हर समय जान-माल का खतरा बना रहता है।

अग्रसेन नगर कॉलोनी के लोगों की ओर से इस संबंध में जिला प्रशासन व नगरपरिषद को पूर्व में भी अवगत करवाया गया था, मगर ना तो बड़े वाहनों का आवागमन रोका गया है और ना ही दुर्घटनाओं की रोकथाम के लिए कोई स्पीड ब्रेकर बनवाया गया है। अब अगर एक सप्ताह में कॉलोनी के अंदर से भारी वाहनों के आवागमन पर रोक नहीं लगाई गई, तो मजबूरी में कॉलोनी के लोग अपने जान-माल की रक्षा के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन धरना-प्रदर्शन करने को मजबूर होंगे।

ज्ञापन देने वालों में डॉ. रविकांत शर्मा, बनवारीलाल शर्मा, धर्मपाल बीका, रामनरेश पंसारी, विनोद कुमार जांगिड़, ओमप्रकाश तंवर, फूलचंद रोहिला, मनमोहन महर्षि, राजेन्द्र सिंह, सादीराम गोठवाल, हुकुमचंद गौड़, एडवोकेट जिलेसिंह राव, अभिषेक पाठक, सुनील, राजू स्वामी, सुरेन्द्र राहड़, सुरेश पारीक, परमेश्वर शर्मा, मनीष हारित, गणेश सोनगरा, तेजसिंह, शैलेन्द्र सोनी, रामनिवास सोनी, शंकर स्वामी, सांवरमल स्वामी, सुनील स्वामी, निर्मल तंवर, रामचंद्र सुंडा, भूपेश तिवारी, नवीन कालरा, ललित बरोड़ आदि शामिल थे।

