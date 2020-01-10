पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मांग:तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के स्थानांतरण की मांग को लेकर जिला और तहसील मुख्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन

चूरू13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षक संघ शेखावत और रेस्टा ने जिला मुख्यालय पर दिया अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन

तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों के स्थानांतरण की मांग जोर पकड़ती जा रही है। सोमवार को शिक्षक संघ शेखावत एवं शिक्षक संघ एलिमेंट्री सैकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन रेस्टा के पदाधिकारियों ने जिला व तहसील मुख्यालयों पर प्रदर्शन कर ज्ञापन सौंपे। राजस्थान शिक्षक संघ शेखावत ने आज संगठन के प्रांतीय आह्वान पर एसडीएम के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष विजय पोटलिया, जिला मंत्री वेदपाल मलिक व जिला संयोजक शुभकरण नैण के नेतृत्व में सौंपा गया।

ज्ञापन में संगठन ने मांग की है कि स्थानांतरण नीति लागू करके तृतीय वेतन श्रृंखला अध्यापकों के स्थानांतरण भी किए जाएं। इससे पहले बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए प्रांतीय उपाध्यक्ष भंवरलाल कस्वां व प्रांतीय प्रतिनिधि रतिराम सारण ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार की तमाम योजनाओं को लागू करवाने में ग्रेड थर्ड शिक्षक महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका अदा करता है। इसके बाद भी प्रदेश में सभी कर्मचारियों के स्थानांतरण किए जा रहे हैं लेकिन थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षक को इसमें शामिल नहीं किया है जो अनुचित है। जिलाध्यक्ष विजय पोटलिया व जिला मंत्री वेदपाल मलिक ने कहा कि प्रतिबंधित जिलों के शिक्षकों के स्थानांतरण भी गैर प्रतिबंधित जिलों में किए जाएं।

इधर, शिक्षक संघ एलिमेंट्री सैकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन रेस्टा के पदाधिकारियों ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर संगठन के राज्यव्यापी आह्वान पर अधिकारियों के माध्यम से मुख्यमंत्री व शिक्षा मंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा है। जिले में सभी उपखंड मुख्यालयों से ज्ञापन सौंपे गए हैं।

डीईओ प्रारंभिक से भी मिले शिक्षक, शाला दर्पण अपडेट करने की मांग : जिला प्रारंभिक शिक्षा अधिकारी को संगठन ने उच्च न्यायालय के निर्णयानुसार 2012 व 2013 की भर्ती में नियुक्त शिक्षकों के नोशनल लाभ लेने की तिथि शाला दर्पण पर शीघ्र अपडेट करने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। बैठक को जिला संयोजक शुभकरण नैण, गोपीचंद खीचड़, महेंद्र पुनिया, बनवारीलाल फगेड़िया, राजेंद्र धेतरवाल, शंकरलाल मेघवाल, मघराज मांडिया, रविंद्र बुरड़क, अनिल लांबा, रामकुमार, रमेश श्योराण आदि ने संबोधित किया।

सादुलपुर. शिक्षक संघ एलीमेंट्री सैकेंडरी टीचर एसोसिएशन की ओर से स्थानांतरण नीति के अनुसार तबादला करने सहित दो सूत्री मांगों को लेकर मुख्यमंत्री व शिक्षामंत्री के नाम तहसीलदार को ज्ञापन सौंपा गया। ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सेवानंद चौहान, जिला महामंत्री सुनील बैरासर, रफीक खान, विकास कल्ला, मनीराम, राकेश गोठवाल आदि की ओर से तहसीलदार को सौंपे गए ज्ञापन में बताया कि तबादलों से बैन हटा केवल प्रधानाचार्य, प्रधानाध्यापक, व्याख्याता, वरिष्ठ अध्यापक के स्थानांतरण के लिए शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे गए हैं। स्थानांतरण प्रक्रिया में तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षक व प्रबोधक शिक्षकों को स्थानांतरण से वंचित रखा है। इससे शिक्षकों में राेष है। ज्ञापन में सभी तृतीय श्रेणी शिक्षकों व प्रबोधकों का भी स्थानांतरण करने की भी मांग की गई।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें