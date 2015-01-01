पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दाेपहर तक छाया रहा घना काेहरा, शीतलहर चलने से बढ़ी ठंड, खेतों में जमने लगी ओस की बूंदें

जिलेभर सेएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिलेभर में साेमवार रात से ही सर्दी का असर तेज हाे गया। देर रात से ही काेहरा छाने लगा। इसके बाद मंगलवार दाेपहर तक काेहरे का असर रहा। काेहरे की वजह से लाेगाें की दिनचर्या प्रभावित हुई, खासकर सड़काें पर वाहन काे रफ्तार थम गई।

काेहरे की वजह से वाहन चालकाें ने हैडलाइट का प्रयाेग किया। काेहरा के साथ ही शीतलहर भी चली। इससे सर्दी ने ज्यादा जाेर पकड़ा। दाेपहर में धूप निकलने के बाद भी सर्दी का असर शाम नहीं हुआ। शाम-शाम हाेते शीतलहर ज्यादा तेजी से चलने लगी। इससे सर्दी का असर और बढ़ गया
सादुलपुर. शहरी व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को घना कोहरा छाया रहा। सड़कों पर चल रहे वाहनों को दिन में भी हैडलाइट जलाकर गुजरना पड़ा। सड़क पर चलते वाहनों की रफ्तार काफी धीमी रही। सुबह 11 बजे करीब कोहरा कम हुआ। दिन में धूप रही, लेकिन ठंडी हवाएं चलने से ठंड का प्रकोप बना रहा। घर हो या बाहर, सभी जगह लोग सर्दी से खुद का बचाव करते दिखे। ज्यादातर लोग जरूरी कामकाज पड़ने पर ही घरों से निकले। सफर करने वालों के लिए भी घना कोहरा और ठंड मुसीबत का सबब बनी रही।
सरदारशहर. तहसील क्षेत्र में सर्द हवा चलने से तेज सर्दी रही। सुबह घने कोहरे के साथ दिन की शुरुआत हुई। शहर में लोग सर्दी से बचाव के लिए अलाव का सहारा लेते हुए नजर आए। दाेपहर 12 बजे तक घना काेहरा छाया रहा। इसके बाद धूप निकलने के बाद भी सर्दी के तेवर बने रहे। सर्दी की वजह से बाजार में भी कम चहल-पहल रही। शाम काे सर्दी का असर और तेज हाे गया
दोपहर बाद धूप खिली लेकिन शीतलहर चलने के कारण ठंड का असर बरकरार

तारानगर. कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में मंगलवार को तेज सर्दी का प्रकोप रहा। देर रात से ही कोहरे ने क्षेत्र को अपने आगोश में लिया। काेहरे का असर दोपहर करीब साढे 12 बजे तक रहा। सोमवार की रात मौसम की सबसे ठंडी रात रही। जिसमें कोहरे के चलते कई स्थानों पर ओस की बूंदें भी जम गई। खेतों की बाड़ पर बंधे कंटीले तारों पर ओस की बूंदें जम गई। इसके अलावा शीतलहर ने भी सर्दी में इजाफा किया। दोपहर बाद धूप तो खिली, मगर सर्द हवाओं के चलते धूप भी बेअसर रही।
साहवा . कस्बे में मंगलवार सुबह 11 बजे तक काेहरा छाया रहा। इसके बाद धूप निकली, धूप निकलने के बाद भी सर्दी के तेवर तीखे रहे। दिन में शीतलहर चलने लगी। इससे सर्दी का असर और तेज हाे गए। दाेपहर में भी सर्दी से राहत नहीं मिली। शाम काे फिर से बादल छा गए और तेज सर्दी का एहसास हुआ। इससे पहले सुबह काेहरे के कारण लाेगाें की दिनचर्या प्रभावित हुई। वाहन चालकाें काे हैडलाइट जलाकर सफर करना पड़ा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें