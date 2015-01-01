पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जिलास्तरीय कमेटी की बैठक, कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण के प्रभाव व प्रबंधन के बारे में बताया

चूरू19 मिनट पहले
कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में शुक्रवार को सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनमोहन गुप्ता की अध्यक्षता में जिला स्तरीय एईएफआई कमेटी की बैठक हुई, जिसमें आगामी समय में शुरू होने वाली कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण व उसके प्रभाव व प्रबंधन के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. सुनील जांदू ने कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण के बाद होने वाले विपरित प्रभाव की पहचान करने तथा प्रबंधन करने के बारे में पीपीटी के माध्यम से विस्तृत जानकारी दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि टीम के सदस्यों को सभी स्तर पर सतर्क रहते हुए काम करना होगा, ताकि व्यवस्थाएं मजबूत रहे तथा भविष्य में किसी भी प्रकार की कोई परेशानी ना हो। समिति सदस्य वरिष्ठ शिशु रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. इकराम हुसैन ने एईएफआई के प्रबंधन के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस मौके पर एसीएमएचओ डॉ. देवकरण गुरावा, डीबी अस्पताल अधीक्षक डॉ. एफएच गौरी, महेन्द्र गोपाल शर्मा, डॉ. सुभाष, नर्सिंग अधीक्षक बजरंग हर्षवाल, सहायक प्रशासनिक अधिकारी प्यारेलाल गहलोत, दिलीप धनिया, रोहतास रणवा आदि सहित कमेटी के अन्य सदस्य उपस्थित थे।

