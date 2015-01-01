पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:मिक्सोपैथी के विरोध में उतरे इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन से जुड़े डॉक्टर, दिनभर कार्य का बहिष्कार करते हुए प्रदर्शन किया

चूरू19 मिनट पहले
  • डीबी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्‌टी बांधकर आपातकालीन व कोविड-19 के रोगियों का इलाज किया

राज्य सरकार की ओर से चिकित्सा क्षेत्र में मिक्सोपैथी, क्रॉस पैथी व ब्रिज कोर्स के प्रावधान लागू करने के निर्णय के विरोध में शुक्रवार को इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन के आह्वान पर क्षेत्र के निजी व सरकारी चिकित्सकों ने काली पट्‌टी बांधकर व कार्य बहिष्कार कर प्रदर्शन किया। इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन चूरू अध्यक्ष डॉ. बीएल नायक ने बताया कि डीबी अस्पताल के डॉक्टरों ने काली पट्टी बांधकर आपातकालीन व कोविड-19 के रोगियों का उपचार किया, जबकि सामान्य ओपीडी का बहिष्कार किया। इस दौरान डॉक्टरों ने सरकार के इस आदेश को लागू नहीं करने की मांग करते हुए नारेबाजी कर प्रदर्शन किया। बाद में सीएम के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन दिया।

डॉ. नायक ने बताया कि कार्य बहिष्कार का उद्देश्य आमजन को उक्त प्रावधानों के नुकसान से बचाना व सरकार का इस तरफ ध्यान आकृषित करवाना है। अगर अब भी सरकार कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाती है तो डॉक्टर आंदोलन जारी रखेंगे तथा आगामी दिनों में इसे तेज किया जाएगा। शुक्रवार को एक दिन का कार्य बहिष्कार रखा गया। अगर सरकार इसके बावजूद इन प्रावधानों को लागू करती है तो आगे आंदोलन तेज किया जाएगा। एसोसिएशन संगठन सचिव डॉ. महेश शर्मा ने बताया कि उक्त प्रावधानों से सभी पद्धतियों का स्वतंत्र विकास प्रभावित होगा और इस आदेश में एक आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक को दो वर्ष कोर्स के बाद जनरल सर्जरी, नाक कान गला, नेत्र, दंत सर्जरी व अन्य 58 तरह के ऑपरेशन करने के लिए अधिकृत करना उचित नहीं है।

ये आमजन के स्वास्थ्य के साथ खिलवाड़ है, जबकि वर्तमान की आधुनिक चिकित्सा पद्धति में विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में अलग-अलग विशेषज्ञ होना आवश्यक है। साथ ही इस राजपत्र में स्पष्ट उल्लेखित ही नहीं है कि प्रिएनेसथेटिक, एनेस्थेटिक व पोस्ट ऑपरेटिव पीरियड में वो किस पद्धति की दवाइयां उपयोग में लेंगे।

इससे स्पष्ट है कि यह मिक्सोपैथी की ओर बढ़ाया गया गंभीर कदम है। इस मौके पर डॉ. मनोज शर्मा, डॉ. जेपी महायच, डॉ. प्रदीप शर्मा, डॉ. अमजद खां, डॉ. रामनिवास ढुकिया, डॉ. अभिनव सरीन, डॉ. हिमत्ताराम, डॉ सुरेंद्र सिंह सहित अन्य डॉक्टर उपस्थित थे।

