ईद मिलादुन्नबी:कोरोना के कारण आज नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी, शहर इमाम बोले- लोग अपने घरों काे सजाएं, जरूरतमंदों की मदद करें

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
सुजानगढ़. सजी हाशमी मस्जिद चांद बास।

जिला मुख्यालय पर कोरोना महामारी के चलते इस बार ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर अहले सुन्नत व जमाअत की तरफ से शुक्रवार को वार्षिक जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी नहीं निकाला जाएगा। शहर इमाम सैय्यद मो. अनवार नदिमुल कादरी ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी व धारा 144 को देखते हुए इस बार जुलूस-ए-मोहम्मदी स्थगित किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि लोग इस अपने-अपने घरों को सजाएं, नियाज का आयोजन करे, फल वितरित व जरूरतमंदों की मदद करे।

सुजानगढ़: घरों में मनाएंगे ईद-मिलादुन्नबी, अस्पताल में फल बाटेंगे, रक्तदान करेंगे

ईद-मिलादुन्नबी के मौके पर शुक्रवार को निकाले जाने वाला जुलूस ए मोहम्मदी इस बार कोरोना महामारी के चलते नहीं निकाला जाएगा। जुलूस इंतजमिया के हाफ़िज़ अब्दुल सलाम खींची ने बताया कि इस बार सब समुदाय के लोग घरों में रह कर ही ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर्व मनाएंगे। लोग घरों, गली-मोहल्लों और मस्जिदों को सजाएंगे।

मस्जिद जन्नतुल फ़िरदौस मोहल्ला तेलियान, हुसैनी चौक, हाशमी मस्जिद चांद बास, मोहल्ला लीलघरान, मदीना मस्जिद, रजा मस्जिद कायमखानी, ईदगाह मस्जिद और मोहल्ला काजियान सहित तमाम मुस्लिम मोहल्लों और घरों में ईद मिलादुन्नबी की रौनक देखने को मिल रही है। गुरुवार शाम को गली-मोहल्ले व मस्जिदें रोशन हो गई। पर्व के मौके पर दिनभर अनेक कार्यक्रम होंगे।

सुबह फजर के समय मस्जिदों में विलादात ए हुज़ूर और सीरत ए पाक का बयान होगा। हॉस्पिटल में फल तकसीम वितरित कर जरूरतमंदों की मदद की जाएगी। इसके अलावा रक्तदान शिविर लगेगा। तेलियान शादी हॉल चांद बास में अंजुमन रजा ए हिन्द और तेलियान वेलफेयर सोसायटी के जेरे इंतेज़ाम हुज़ूर की आमद का लंगर तकसीम किया जाएगा। इस दौरान कोरोना वाइरस की गाइड लाइन का विशेष रूप से पालन करते हुए इबादत के कार्यक्रम किए जाएंगे।

