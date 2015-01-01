पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन दिया:विद्युत तकनीकी कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन ने किया ठेका पद्धति व निजीकरण का विरोध

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
चूरू. जोधपुर डिस्कॉम प्रबंधक के नाम ज्ञापन देते डिस्कॉम कर्मचारी।
  • बिजली कर्मियोंं ने की बोनस दिलाने व मार्च में काटे गए वेतन का भुगतान कराने की मांग

राजस्थान विद्युत तकनिकी कर्मचारी एसोसिएशन ने शुक्रवार को अपनी सात सूत्री मांगों को लेकर जोधपुर डिस्कॉम प्रबंधक के नाम एसई को ज्ञापन दिया। जिलाध्यक्ष मोहसिन खान के नेतृत्व में दिए गए ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि डिस्कॉम में चल रही प्रस्तावित एफआरटी, एमबीसी, जीएसएस ठेका प्रथा, कलस्टर, निजीकरण जैसी जनविरोधी कुप्रथाएं निगम व आम उपभोक्ताओं के लिए लाभकारी नहीं है। जुलाई 2001 से पूर्व विद्युत मंडल के समय घाटा 700 करोड़ रुपए था।

घाटे की आड़ में मंडल को पांच निगमों में बांटने का जनविरोधी फैसला लिया गया, जिसके कारण आज घाटा बढ़कर एक लाख करोड़ रुपए से ऊपर पहुंच गया है व लोसेस ग्राफ भी बढ़ गये है। घाटे का मूल कारण ही ठेका प्रथा को बढ़ावा देना है। घाटे से उबारने के लिए सर्वप्रथम कर्मचारियों की भर्ती की जाए, ताकि निगम के समस्त कार्य कर्मचारियों से सम्पादित हो सके। मंडल को पांच भागों के बांटने के नफे-नुकसान का आकंलन किया जाना चाहिए।

ज्ञापन में जिले के 33/11 केवी जीएसएस ठेके पर न देकर उनका संचालन कर्मचारी के द्वारा किए जाने, चूरू सर्किल में एफआरटी पूर्णरूप से बंद करने, 12 साल पूर्ण कर चुके कर्मचारियों की ग्रेड पे बढ़ाने, वेतन कटौती बंद करने व पूर्व में की गई कटौती वापस लेने, दीपावली बोनस का भुगतान करने, कर्मचारियों को सुरक्षा उपकरण उपलब्ध करवाने व पीएल भुगतान बकाया टीए शीघ्र देने की मांग की गई है।

