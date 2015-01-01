पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लाेगाें काे नहीं जाना पड़ेगा बाहर:रतनगढ़ के सरकारी अस्पताल में पहली बार ईएनटी के ऑपरेशन शुरू

रतनगढ़2 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़. रोगियों की जांच करते ईएनटी चिकित्सक पंकज शर्मा।

शहर के सरकारी अस्पताल में पहली बार नाक, कान व गले के रोग से पीड़ित राेगियाें के ऑपरेशन हाेने लग गए हैं। अस्पताल में ईएनटी विशेषज्ञ डॉ. पंकज शर्मा व टीम ऑपरेशन कर रही है। अब तक क्षेत्र के लाेगाें को ऑपरेशन के लिए बाहर जाना पड़ता था। लेकिन अब सरकारी अस्पताल में ईएनटी से संबंधित ऑपरेशन शुरू किए गए हैं। डॉ. पंकज शर्मा ने बताया कि सितंबर से अब तक तीन सफल ऑपरेशन किए गए हैं।

रतनगढ़ निवासी एक रोगी की नाक की हड्‌डी टेढ़ी थी, उसे ऑपरेशन के माध्यम से सीधा किया गया। वहीं तहसील के गांव कुसुमदेसर की 16 वर्षीय बालिका के गले से गांठ निकाली गई। तीन दिन पूर्व शहर के ही एक युवक की लार ग्रंथी में पत्थरी हो जाने के कारण लार ग्रंथी को ऑपरेशन के से बाहर निकाला गया है। ईएनटी के रोगियों को राजकीय अस्पताल में यह सुविधा पहली बार मिलनी शुरू हुई है।

