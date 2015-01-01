पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आक्रोश:मूंगफली की खरीद को लेकर किसानों ने जताया रोष अधिकारी बोले- निर्धारित मापदंड से ही होगी खरीद

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

न्यू लिंक रोड पर संचालित मूंगफली खरीद केंद्र पर शुक्रवार काे उस समय बवाल मच गया, जब केंद्र में काले दाने की मूंगफली की खरीद करने से मना कर दिया गया। केंद्र की विजिट पर चूरू से आए उपरजिस्ट्रार राजेन्द्र सैनी को किसानों के आक्रोश का सामना करना पड़ा। किसानों ने बताया कि बीते तीन वर्षों से कुछ फसल में काले दाने की शिकायत होने के बाद भी खरीद की जाती थी, लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हो रहा है, जबकि वे लोग खेतों से किराए के वाहन में फसल की बिक्री करने के लिए केंद्र पर आ गए। इससे उनको आर्थिक नुकसान हुआ है।

दूसरी ओर उपरजिस्ट्रार सैनी ने कहा कि राजफीड द्वारा निर्धारित मापदंड के अनुसार ही फसल की खरीद की जा रही है। केंद्र व्यवस्थापक रोहित अलारिया ने बताया कि एक दिसंबर से शुरू हुए केंद्र में 10 दिसंबर तक 550 मूंगफली एवं 43 मूंग के काश्तकारों को टोकन जारी किए हैं। केंद्र पर 10 दिसंबर तक 5275 रुपए के समर्थन मूल्य पर 13 किसानों से 299 क्विंटल 60 किलो मूंगफली की खरीद कर ली गई है, जबकि मूंग की बिक्री के लिए दो किसान अब तक केंद्र पर पहुंचे हैं।

केंद्र पर मूंग की फसल का समर्थन मूल्य 7196 दिया जा रहा है, जबकि बाजार में 7500 रुपए में मूंग की खरीद हो रही है। इसलिए किसान अपनी पैदावार बाजार में बेच रहे हैं। अलारिया ने बताया कि दाऊदसर, भानुदा, परसनेऊ, सुजानगढ़, बीदासर व बैरासर केंद्रों पर फसल की होने वाली खरीद रतनगढ़ केंद्र के अधीनस्थ हो रही है। इन केंद्रों पर आठ हजार 600 किसान पंजीकृत हैं, जबकि रतनगढ़ खरीद केंद्र पर 1366 किसान पंजीकृत हैं, जो फसल की बिक्री करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें