किसान आंदोलन:कृषि बिलों के विरोध में किसान आज शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर के लिए करेंगे कूच, 6 को करेंगे चक्काजाम

  • भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत के जिलाध्यक्ष बोले-जिला व तहसील मुख्यालयों पर वाहनों की व्यवस्था की

केंद्र सरकार के तीनों कृषि बिलों के विरोध में बुधवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन टिकैत के नेतृत्व में किसान किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने के लिए शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पर कूच करेंगे तथा छह फरवरी को जिला मुख्यालय पर चक्काजाम करेंगे। जिलाध्यक्ष रामरतन सिहाग ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय आह्वान पर बुधवार को बसों व अन्य वाहनों से जिले के किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर जाएंगे व आंदोलन में शामिल होंगे।

आंदोलन समाप्त नहीं होने तक किसान वहीं करेंगे। किसानों के लिए जिला मुख्यालय पर दो बसों तथा तहसील मुख्यालयों पर एक-एक बस की व्यवस्था रहेंगे। इसके अलावा 50 छोटे वाहनों से भी किसान शाहजहांपुर बॉर्डर पहुंचेंगे। किसानों को आंदोलन से जोड़ने के लिए ग्राम पंचायतों में वार्ड तथा ब्लॉक स्तर पर लगातार सम्पर्क कर जागरूक किया जा रहा है।

सिहाग ने बताया कि आंदोलन के तहत राष्ट्रीय आह्वान पर छह जनवरी को जिला मुख्यालय पर तीन घंटे तक चक्काजाम किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा समय-समय पर प्रदर्शन कर कृषि बिलों का विरोध स्थानीय स्तर पर भी लगातार जारी रहेगा। जिलाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की ओर से कृषि सुधार के नाम पर लागू किए गए तीन कानून खेती-किसानी को बर्बाद करने वाले, पूंजीपतियों को बढ़ावा देने तथा सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली को खत्म करने वाले है।

कानून में सरकार ने कहीं भी किसानों को उनकी उपज खरीद के लिए न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य दिए जाने का उल्लेख नहीं किया है तथा इससे कालाबाजारी व जमाखोरी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। सरकार को तीनों कृषि कानून रद्द कर किसानों की मांग के अनुसार बिल लाने चाहिए तथा स्वामीनाथन आयोग की सिफारिशों के अनुरूप फसलों की संपूर्ण लागत में 50 प्रतिशत मुनाफा जोड़कर समर्थन मूल्य देने का कानूनी प्रावधान करना चाहिए।

इस मौके पर सरदारशहर डेयरी अध्यक्ष लालचंद मूड, किसान यूनियन चेयरमैन बीरबल सिद्ध, अमरसिंह दनेवा, हरदयाल बिजारणिया, देवकरण फगेड़िया, कृष्ण प्रजापत, विजयदास स्वामी, रामकुमार खिचड़, अशोक सरावग, नरेन्द्र बुरड़क, लालचंद मेघवाल, भोमाराम सिहाग, लक्ष्मण न्यौल, विनोद जांगिड़ आदि भी उपस्थित थे।

