पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनाव सेवा:चूरू पंस के प्रथम प्रधान कस्वा ने लिया देहदान का संकल्प

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कस्वा को प्रशस्ति पत्र देती सभापति।

चूरू पंचायत समिति के प्रथम प्रधान तथा कोऑपरेटिव बैंक बोर्ड के प्रथम चेयरमैन रामनाथ कस्वा की ओर से देहदान का संकल्प लेने पर शुक्रवार को पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय मेडिकल कॉलेज का प्रशस्ति पत्र सभापति पायल सैनी ने दिया। सभापति ने कहा कि मानव सेवा की दिशा में देहदान अत्यंत उत्तम है, क्योंकि इसका उपयोग चिकित्सा विज्ञान के अध्ययन में होता है, जिसके माध्यम से अनेक लोगों की जान बचती है।

प्राचार्य डॉ. सीताराम गोठवाल ने बताया कि मेडिकल कॉलेज में दान की गई देह विद्यार्थियों द्वारा जटिल अध्ययन के लिए प्रयोग में ली जाती है, जिससे विद्यार्थियों के ज्ञान व कौशल में वृद्धि होती है। अध्ययन के उपरांत उस देह का धर्म के अनुसार ससम्मान अंतिम संस्कार किया जाता है। गांव मोती का बास के मूल निवासी रामनाथ कस्वा चूरू पंचायत समिति के प्रथम प्रधान, कोऑपरेटिव बैंक व भूमि विकास बोर्ड चेयरमैन भी रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें