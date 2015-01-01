पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिनके पास स्टॉक, उन्हें कैसे रोकेंगे:दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी की तो सबसे पहले कोरोना बम फटेगा, पटाखे नहीं बिकने से 10 करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित होगा

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पटाखों पर रोक के आदेश के दोनों पहलुओं से रूबरू कराती रिपोर्ट
  • जिले में करीब 125 लाइसेंसधारी पटाखा व्यापारी हैं, इसके अलावा 100 के करीब अन्य व्यापारी भी हैं

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते मामलों को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने इस बार पटाखे बेचने व आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगाने के आदेश दिए हैं। सरकार के इस आदेश ने पटाखा व्यापारियों की परेशानी बढ़ा दी है तथा इस बार दीपावली पर अच्छे व्यापार की उम्मीदों पर भी पानी फेर दिया है। जिले में करीब 125 लाइसेंसधारी पटाखा व्यापारी हैं, इसके अलावा 100 के करीब अन्य व्यापारी भी हैं जो पटाखों का व्यापार करते हैं। इस बार इन सभी को नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा।

पटाखा व्यवसायी मुन्नाभाई पटाखेवाला ने बताया कि पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक से जिले में करीब 10 करोड़ रुपए का व्यापार प्रभावित होगा। राज्य सरकार ने रोक के आदेश तीन दिन पूर्व जारी किए हैं, जबकि अधिकतर व्यापारी पहले ही अपना स्टॉक मंगा चुके हैं। ऐसे में व्यापारियों को उसका सीधा नुकसान उठाना पड़ेगा। कई व्यापारियों ने ऑर्डर दे रखे थे, जो सरकार के आदेश के बाद अब ऑर्डर कैंसिल करवाने में जुटे हुए हैं, ताकि नुकसान से बच सके। ऐसे में इस बार लोगों को बिना आतिशबाजी के ही दीपावली मनानी होगी।

भास्कर अपील : शासन नहीं अनुशासन से ही लग पाएगी पटाखों पर पाबंदी
सरकार की ओर से भले ही पटाखे बेचने और छोड़ने पर पाबंदी लगा दी गई है, लेकिन यह सफल तभी होगी, जब हर व्यक्ति यह संकल्प लेगा कि इस बार पटाखे नहीं छोड़ने हैं। क्योंकि चूरू जिले में कोरोना के आंकड़े चिंताजनक हैं। चूरू जिले में अब तक 4325 पॉजिटिव मिल चुके हैं। 59 की मौत हो चुकी है। 1035 एक्टिव केस हैं। दिवाली पर आतिशबाजी इस आंकड़े को और ज्यादा खतरनाक बना सकती है। ऐसे में हमें चाहिए कि शासन की सख्ती नहीं, अनुशासन ने हम पटाखा मुक्त दिवाली मनाएं।

बेचने पर 10 तथा चलाने पर दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना
राज्य सरकार की ओर से पटाखों की बिक्री व आतिशबाजी पर रोक के साथ ही जुर्माने का प्रावधान भी रखा गया है। पटाखों की बिक्री पर संबंधित व्यापारी पर 10 हजार का जुर्माना किया जाएगा। इसके अलावा अगर कोई व्यक्ति पटाखा चलाते हुए पकड़ा जाता है तो उसे दो हजार रुपए जुर्माना भरना होगा। कार्रवाई के लिए संबंधित उपखंड के एसडीएम, बीडीओ व अन्य सक्षम अधिकारियों को पाबंद किया गया है। ये अधिकारी अपने क्षेत्रों में इसकी निगरानी रखेंगे व आदेश की पालना करवाएंगे। अधिकारी गोदामों में स्टॉक की जानकारी भी ले रहे हैं।

सरकार ने वसूला 18 प्रतिशत टैक्स
व्यवसायी ने बताया कि पटाखों पर सरकार 18 प्रतिशत टैक्स लेती है। आदेश से पहले ही छह से 6.50 करोड़ रुपए का स्टॉक मंगवा चुके। सरकार को करीब 54 लाख का टैक्स मिला, लेकिन व्यापारियों के नुकसान की भरपाई कौन करेगा।

सरकार के आदेश के अनुरूप पटाखों की बिक्री व आतिशबाजी पर रोक के लिए अधिकारियों को पाबंद किया है। आदेश का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कार्रवाई होगी। लाइसेंसधारी पटाखा व्यवसायियों से स्टॉक की जानकारी ली जा रही है।
- रामरतन सौंकरिया, एडीएम चूरू

