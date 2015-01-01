पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Sikar
  • Churu
  • Hanumangarhi Is Not A Hospital, But A Hospital; There Is No Grant From The Government, Yet There Is ICU like Facility To The Bovine Here

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सराहनीय:हनुमानगढ़ी गोशाला नहीं, चिकित्सालय है; सरकार से कोई अनुदान नहीं, फिर भी यहां गोवंश को आईसीयू जैसी सुविधा

चूरू42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 336 गोवंश, इनमें 115 दिव्यांग व 80 बीमार, देखरेख के लिए 2 मैनेजर सहित 13 कार्मिक नियुक्त हैं

हनुमानगढ़ी रोड पर हनुमानगढ़ी गो सेवाधाम आज किसी परिचय का मोहताज नहीं है। स्थापना से लेकर अब तक 5 साल में इस गोशाला में करीब 5 से 6 हजार गोवंश का इलाज हो चुका है। ये गोशाला नहीं, अपितु बीमार और दिव्यांग गोवंश का चिकित्सालय है। गोशाला में बीमार, दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होकर आने वाले गोवंश को आईसीयू सी उपचार की सुविधाएं मिलती है।

14 अगस्त 2015 को स्थापित हनुमानगढ़ी गो सेवाधाम में वर्तमान में 336 गोवंश है, इनमें 115 दिव्यांग और 80 बीमार है। गोशाला में इन बीमार पशुओं की देखरेख के लिए दो मैनेजर सहित 13 कार्मिक मानदेय पर नियुक्त है। श्रीकृष्ण गोरक्षा संस्था के 38 पदाधिकारी और 15 कार्यकारिणी सदस्य हर समय सेवा को तत्पर रहते हैं।

संस्था के पदाधिकारी बताते है कि गोशाला के संचालन का हर महीने ढाई से तीन लाख रुपए तक खर्चा होता है, मगर अभी तक सरकार से कोई अनुदान नहीं मिला है। अब गोशाला का रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा दिया है। इसका खर्चा दानदाता व भामाशाह प्राप्त सहयोग व दो ऑटोरिक्शा एक रुपया एक रोटी के संचालन से होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें