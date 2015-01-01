पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

5000 कोरोना मरीज:49 नए संक्रमित पुलिस लाइन के हवलदार व एक बुजुर्ग की मौत

चूरू
जिले में 240 दिनों में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा पांच हजार के पार चला गया है। 28 मार्च को सालासर क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमित का पहला मामला मिला था। इसके बाद अब तक 5045 कोरोना संक्रमित हो गए हैं। रविवार को 49 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। इनमें डीबी अस्पताल का स्टाफ एवं वार्ड 31 में पॉजिटिव के संपर्क में आने से महिला सहित तीन जने संक्रमित मिले।

इधर, सुजानगढ़ के एक बुजुर्ग व पुलिस लाइन के एक हवलदार की कोरोना से जयपुर में मौत हो गई। राहत की बात ये है कि रविवार को जिले से 21 डिस्चार्ज हुए, इनमें 2 चूरू के कोविड केयर केंद्र के मरीज शामिल हैं। रविवार को 49 पॉजिटिव में 12 चूरू के, 13 सरदारशहर के, राजगढ़ 5, रतनगढ़ 9, सुजानगढ़ 8, तारानगर व बीकानेर 1-1 शामिल हैं।

इधर, पुलिस लाइन में कार्यरत एक हवलदार की संक्रमण से जयपुर में मौत हो गई। पुलिस सूत्रों ने बताया कि 5-6 दिन पहले कोरोना संक्रमण से हालत गंभीर होने पर उसे जयपुर रैफर किया गया। उक्त हवलदार रतनगढ़ के गोगासर का निवासी थे तथा पुलिस लाइन में एमटी का चार्ज उन्हीं के पास था।

सुजानगढ़ | बांडिया बास के 75 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग की जयपुर के निजी अस्पताल में शनिवार रात कोरोना से मौत हो गई। एम्बुलेंस से शव को नाथो तालाब स्थित श्मशान घाट पर लाया गया। टीम हारे का सहारा संयोजक श्याम स्वर्णकार और उनके परिजनों ने रविवार को पीपीई किट पहन कर कोविड गाइडलाइन से मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार किया।

लाडनूं | कस्बे में रविवार को 20 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। पीएमओ डॉ. कमलेश कस्वा ने बताया कि राजकीय अस्पताल में 2, सीबीईओ कार्यालय में सीबीईओ व दो अन्य कर्मचारी, रेगर बस्ती शीतला माता चौक में 1, कुम्हारों का बास में 3, वीर तेजा कॉलोनी में 1, जावा बास में 1, शहरिया बास में 1, रेलवे स्टेशन के पास में 1, गांव ओडिन्ट में 1, निम्बीजोधा में 2, डाबड़ी में 1, मंगलपुरा में 1, वार्ड 17 सुजानगढ़ में 1 पॉजिटिव संक्रमित मिले हैं।

6 माह में 1000, अब ढाई माह में 4000 संक्रमित मिले

कोरोना संक्रमण का ग्राफ सितंबर के बाद बढ़ा है। चूरू जिले में मार्च से अगस्त तक कुल 1002 संक्रमित मिले, जबकि एक सितंबर से लेकर 22 नवंबर तक 83 दिनों में 4043 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले है। ये तो तब है, जब चिकित्सा विभाग ने सितंबर के बाद सैंपलिंग प्रतिदिन कम करके एक हजार से कम कर दिया।

नवंबर में तो ये आंकड़ा 500 से 600 के बीच हो गया है। बतादें कि मार्च में एक, अप्रैल में 13, मई में 92, जून में 215, जुलाई 348 व अगस्त में 333 कोरोना संक्रमित सहित 1002 मिले, जबकि एक सितंबर के बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों का ग्राफ बढ़ा है। अब हर दिन औसतन 48 से अधिक कोरोना संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं।

