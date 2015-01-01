पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:अंतरराष्ट्रीय उर्दू दिवस पर बागला स्कूल में होनहारों का किया सम्मान

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • चूरू के राजकीय बागला स्कूल में हुए कार्यक्रम में अतिथियों ने साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने का दिया पैगाम

अंतरराष्ट्रीय उर्दू दिवस पर मंगलवार को राजकीय बागला स्कूल में होनहार विद्यार्थियों का सम्मान किया गया। इस दौरान अतिथियों ने विद्यार्थियों को देश में साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द बनाए रखने का भी पैगाम दिया। कार्यक्रम का आगाज मौलाना जमील अख्तर बीकानेरी ने क़ुरान की तिलावत से किया। शहर काजी मौलाना अहमद अली के सानिध्य में हुए कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता उर्दू शिक्षाविद अब्दुल सत्तार अंसारी ने की। मुख्य अतिथि मोहम्मद हुसैन निर्वाण थे। विशिष्ट अतिथि रामेश्वरलाल नायक, यूसुफ खां चौहान, निसार अहमद, लाल मोहम्मद चेजारा, मुकुल भाटी, अमरसिंह कस्वा थे।

आयोजक राजस्थान उर्दू लेक्चरर्स संघ प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. शमशाद अली ने बताया कि सारे जहां से अच्छा हिन्दुस्तान हमारा गीत की रचना करने वाले शायर डॉ. अल्लामा इकबाल के जन्मदिन पर पूरी दुनिया में अंतरराष्ट्रीय उर्दू दिवस मनाया जाता है। उर्दू हिन्दूस्तानी जुबान है, यही पर पली-बढ़ी औशीर परवान चढ़कर पूरी दुनिया तक पहुंची।

जंगे आज़ादी में भी उर्दू का बहुत अहम किरदार रहा है। कार्यक्रम में उर्दू साहित्य में उत्कृष्ट प्रदर्शन करने वाले बागला उच्च माध्यमिक स्कूल के मेहताब हुसैन, दिव्या कंवल, मोहम्मद आसिफ, शबनम, यास्मीन, मुस्कान, मोहम्मद समीर, अमीर हसन, जमील, समीर व साहिल सहित 11 विद्यार्थियों का प्रशस्ति पत्र व मोमेंटो प्रदान कर सम्मान किया गया।

इस मौके पर डॉ. अबुल फैज उस्मानी, अहमद अली खां मंसूर, बाबू हिदायत खान, युवा शायर अब्दुल मन्नान मज़हर, अमन ट्रस्ट अध्यक्ष उस्मान अंसारी, शाकिर खान, सुभाष, महबूब खान, मोहम्मद आबिद मंसूर, याक़ूब चेजारा, कासिम खान, मुतस्सिम भाटी, सद्दाम हुसैन, अयूब खान, शकील दुर्रानी, ओमप्रकाश बाकोलिया, अलतीफ खान, इमरान आदि उपस्थित थे। प्रधानाचार्य महेश सोनी ने आभार जताया।

