साइबर क्राइम:आईजी ने कहा- साइबर क्राइम सबसे बड़ी चुनौती, पुलिस गंभीर, लेकिन लोगों को भी दिखानी होगी जागरूकता

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • चूरू आए बीकानेर रेंज आईजी प्रफुल्लकुमार ने अपराधों पर अंकुश लगाने व दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने को कहा

बीकानेर रेंज आईजी प्रफुल्लकुमार ने कहा कि देशभर विशेषकर चूरू जिले में बढ़ते साइबर क्राइम सबसे बड़ी चुनौती है और इसकी रोकथाम को लेकर पुलिस गंभीरता से काम कर रही है। साथ ही लोगों को भी जागरूकता दिखानी होगी। आईजी ने चूरू में क्राइम मीटिंग व डीएसपी ऑफिस का निरीक्षण करने के बाद पत्रकारों से हुई विशेष वार्ता में कहा कि पुलिस साइबर क्राइम की रोकथाम के लिए पूरे प्रयास कर रही है और लोगों को भी इसके लिए जागरूक कर रही है।

साइबर क्राइम रोकथाम के साथ ही जिले के अधिकारियों को इस साल की प्राथमिकताओं पर काम करने, संगठित अपराध की रोकथाम व सामान्य पेंडिंग मामलों का जल्द निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए।

तारानगर में क्रेडिट कार्ड से लूट करने का खुलासा बड़ी उपलब्धि, पर अभी इसमें और काम करने की जरूरत : आईजी ने बताया कि तारानगर पुलिस ने 20 जनवरी को फर्जी कॉल सेंटर के नाम पर ऑनलाइन ठगी व धोखाधड़ी करने वाले गिरोह का पर्दाफाश कर दिल्ली, हरियाणा व पंजाब के 10 आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर उनके पास से 27 मोबाइल, 40 सिम कार्ड, 19 डेबिट कार्ड, चार लाख तीन हजार रुपए नकद व दो गाड़ी जब्त की। ये खुलासा बड़ा था, लेकिन अभी भी इसमें बहुत काम करने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने एसपी नारायण टोगस को निर्देश दिए कि इस मामले में आरोपियों के पास मिले मोबाइल, सिम, डेबिट कार्ड के डाटा बेस की जानकारी करें।

