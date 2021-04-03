पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव की तस्वीर साफ:बीदासर में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने पर्चा उठाया, निर्दलीय को देंगेे समर्थन

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • सुजानगढ़ में 2, तारानगर में 2, बीदासर में एक व सरदारशहर में एक प्रत्याशी ने वापस लिए नामांकन

निकाय चुनाव में सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष पद को लेकर गुरुवार को नामवापसी के बाद स्थिति साफ हो गई है। अब प्रत्येक निकाय में दो-दो प्रत्याशी चुनाव में रह गए हैं। चौंकाने वाली बात ये है कि बीदासर में कांग्रेस के सिंबल से नामांकन दाखिल करने वाले गोपाल गुर्जर ने गुरुवार को नामांकन पत्र वापस ले लिया है। इस चुनाव में जिले में ऐसा पहला मामला है, जब किसी पार्टी प्रत्याशी ने सिंबल मिलने के बाद पर्चा उठाया है।

अब बीदासर में भाजपा व निर्दलीय के बीच टक्कर होगी, जबकि रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा, यहां भाजपा की ओर से नामांकन ही दाखिल नहीं किया गया था। सुजानगढ़, रतननगर, राजलदेसर, छापर, सरदारशहर व तारानगर में भाजपा और कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर रहेगी।

यहां दोनों दलों के अलावा अन्य प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं है। बतादें कि नगर परिषद सुजानगढ़ से निर्दलीय अर्चना व रहीसन, नगरपालिका बीदासर से कांग्रेस के गोपाल गुर्जर, तारानगर से निर्दलीय मेमुना व संतोष देवी तथा सरदारशहर से निर्दलीय मोनिका सैनी के नाम वापसी के बाद अब 8 निकायों में अध्यक्ष पद हेतु कुल 16 अभ्यर्थी चुनाव मैदान में हैं। 7 फरवरी को सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए चुनाव होगा।

सुजानगढ़; अर्चना व रहीसन ने उठाया पर्चा, अब कांग्रेस की नीलोफर व भाजपा की पूजा में टक्कर

सुजानगढ़ | नगरपरिषद सभापति पद के लिए गुरुवार काे नामवापसी के बाद तस्वीर साफ हाे गई। कांग्रेस की पार्षद अर्चना मारोठिया और रहीसन बानो ने नामांकन वापस ले लिए। अब सभापति पद के लिए कांग्रेस से नीलोफर गौरी और भाजपा से पूजा दाधीच में सीधी टक्कर होगी।

कांग्रेस की तरफ से 3 फॉर्म भरे जाने के कारण कई तरह कयास लगाए जा रहे थे, लेकिन नामांकन वापस लेने के बाद संशय खत्म हो गया। नगर परिषद चुनावों में 28 सीटें जीतकर निर्दलीयों का साथ होने से कांग्रेस का रास्ता जहां आसान नजर आ रहा है, वहीं 19 सीटें जीत कर एक दो निर्दलीयों के साथ वाली भाजपा के लिए सभापति पद तक पहुंचना मुश्किल नजर आ रहा है।

रतननगर; भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच सीधी टक्कर

रतननगर | पालिकाध्यक्ष के चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के सत्यनारायण गुर्जर और कांग्रेस समर्थित साबिर में सीधी टक्कर होगी। यहां किसी निर्दलीय ने पर्चा दाखिल नहीं किया। 20 वार्डों वाली इस नगरपालिका में 11 भाजपा, 6 कांग्रेस एवं 03 निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी जीते हैं। ऐसे में भाजपा का अध्यक्ष बनना तय माना जा रहा है। बतादें कि कांग्रेस ने निर्दलीय को अध्यक्ष पद का प्रत्याशी बनाया है। ऐसे में उसके पास 7 प्रत्याशियों का समर्थन हो गया है।

तारानगर; दो ने उठाए पर्चे, कांग्रेस व भाजपा में टक्कर, कांग्रेस की प्रियंका का अध्यक्ष बनना तय

तारानगर | अध्यक्ष के लिए अब कांग्रेस की प्रियंका व भाजपा के हरिप्रसाद मैदान में हैं। निर्दलीय मेमुना पत्नी मोहम्मद तैयब और संतोष पत्नी अनिल स्वामी ने पर्चे वापस ले लिए हैं। 35 सीटों में से कांग्रेस ने 20, भाजपा ने 12 व निर्दलीयों ने 3 सीट जीती थी।

बीदासर; भाजपा व निर्दलीय के बीच मुकाबला

बीदासर | कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी गोपाल गुर्जर ने नाम वापस लिया है। अध्यक्ष के लिए निर्दलीय बेगराज नाई व भाजपा के सीताराम भौभरिया उम्मीदवार हैं। शहर ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष सविता राठी का कहना है कि कांग्रेस निर्दलीय को समर्थन करेगी। पालिका के 35 वार्डों में 16 भाजपा के 13 कांग्रेस व 6 निर्दलीय जीते हैं।

छापर; भाजपा व कांग्रेस के बीच सीधी टक्कर

छापर | चेयरमैन पद के लिए भाजपा के श्रवणकुमार व कांग्रेस के रामकरण के बीच सीधी टक्कर होगी। 43 वर्षीय भाजपा उम्मीदवार श्रवण ने 9वीं व 24 वर्षीय कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकरण ने 12वीं तक की शिक्षा अर्जित की है।

सरदारशहर; निर्दलीय मोनिका ने वापस लिया नामांकन, अब भाजपा व कांग्रेस में सीधी टक्कर

सरदारशहर | निर्दलीय मोनिका सैनी ने नामांकन वापस ले लिया। अब कांग्रेस से राजकरण चौधरी व भाजपा से राकेश टांक मैदान में हैं। 55 वार्डों में से 29 कांग्रेस, 23 भाजपा व 3 निर्दलीय जीते हैं। चर्चा है कि तीनों निर्दलीय कांग्रेस के साथ हैं।

रतनगढ़; कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय के बीच मुकाबला

रतनगढ़ | पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी अर्चना सारस्वत एवं निर्दलीय सुमन देवी बबेरवाल के बीच टक्कर होगी। 45 वार्डों में 24 कांग्रेस, 8 भाजपा व 13 निर्दलीय जीते थे। पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए भाजपा ने अपना उम्मीदवार खड़ा नहीं किया

राजलदेसर; भाजपा व कांग्रेस में सीधा मुकाबला

राजलदेसर | अध्यक्ष के लिए भाजपा से इंद्रादेवी व कांग्रेस से गंगादेवी प्रत्याशी हैं। यहां कांग्रेस व भाजपा को दोनों को बहुमत नही मिला है यहां सात निर्दलीयों दबदबा होने से स्थिति ज्यादा स्पष्ट नहीं है। यहां पर निर्दलीय ही तय करेंगे किसका बनेगा अध्यक्ष।

