सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष चुनाव:आठ निकायों में अध्यक्ष के लिए कांग्रेस के 8, भाजपा व निर्दलीयाें के 7-7 नामांकन दाखिल

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • सरदारशहर में हाईब्रिड फॉर्मूले के तहत वार्ड 13 की माेनिका सैनी ने नामांकन दाखिल किया
  • रतनगढ़ में भाजपा ने नहीं उतारा प्रत्याशी

जिले में सुजानगढ़ नगर परिषद सहित आठ निकायों में सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष के मंगलवार को नामांकन दाखिल किए गए। कांग्रेस, भाजपा व निर्दलीयों ने आठों निकायों मेें 22 नामांकन दाखिल किए। सुजानगढ़, रतनगढ़, सरदारशहर, सुजानगढ़, बीदासर, तारानगर, छापर व रतननगर में कांग्रेस के 8, भाजपा व निर्दलीयों के 7-7 नामांकन दाखिल हुए। 4 फरवरी तक नाम वापसी होगी। इसके बाद तस्वीर साफ होगी। 7 फरवरी को सभापति व पालिकाध्यक्ष के चुनाव होंगे। 8 फरवरी उप सभापति व उप पालिकाध्यक्ष के चुनाव होंगे।
सरदारशहर; त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबला
सरदारशहर | पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबले के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं। मंगलवार काे कांग्रेस की ओर से राजकरण चौधरी, भाजपा की ओर से राकेश टाक ने नामांकन दाखिल किए थे। सुबह से लग रहा था कि यहां दाे ही नामांकन दाखिल हाेंगे। लेकिन, नामांकन जमा कराने के अंतिम समय तीन बजे से 15 मिनट पहले 2.45 मिनट पर हाईब्रिड प्रत्याशी के रूप में वार्ड 13 की माेनिका सैनी ने नामांकन दाखिल करा दिया। इससे अब यहां त्रिकाेणीय मुकाबले के अासार हैं, हालांकि अभी नाम वापसी के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हाे पाएगी। हाईब्रिड प्रत्याशी काे भाजपा के पार्षदाें का समर्थन मिला है।
बीदासर ; यहां भी त्रिकोणीय
बीदासर | पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए मंगलवार काे तीन नामांकन पत्र दाखिल हुए। निर्वाचन अधिकारी श्योराम वर्मा ने बताया भाजपा से सीताराम भोभरिया, कांग्रेस से गोपाल गुर्जर व वार्ड संख्या चार के निर्दलीय पार्षद बेगराज नाई ने नामांकन दाखिल किया है।

राजलदेसर ; कांग्रेस से गंगादेवी व भाजपा से इंद्रा ने अध्यक्ष के लिए नामांकन किया

राजलदेसर | पालिकाध्यक्ष के लिए दो उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में सामने आए है। नामांकन के आखिरी दिन कांग्रेस से गंगादेवी व भाजपा से इंद्रादेवी ने नामांकन भरा। गंगादेवी वार्ड 24 से कांग्रेस पार्षद हैं जबकि इंद्रा वार्ड 21 से भाजपा पार्षद हैं। दोनों ने समर्थकों के साथ पालिका कार्यालय पहुंच निर्वाचन अधिकारी जिप सीईओ सत्तार खान व सहायक निर्वाचन अधिकारी नायब तहसीलदार सुभाष कुलहरी को नामांकन सौंपा। निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि बुधवार सुबह 10.30 बजे से नामांकनों की संवीक्षा होगी। गुरुवार दोपहर तीन बजे तक नाम वापसी के बाद चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित होंगे। इधर, भाजपा-कांग्रेस के नेता पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी को मजबूत करने में जुट गए। अपने-अपने पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी कर रखी है। कांग्रेस पार्षदों ने वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ क्रिकेट मैच का आनंद लेते हुए फेसबुक पर वीडियो अपलोड किया है।

तारानगर ; कांग्रेस से प्रियंका व भाजपा से हरिप्रसाद ने नामांकन किया, 2 निर्दलीयों ने भी भरे पर्चे
तारानगर | अध्यक्ष के नामांकन के आखिरी दिन कांग्रेस से वार्ड 32 की पार्षद प्रियंका ने नामांकन जमा किया। उनके साथ जिला महासचिव अमित बुडानिया, नगर अध्यक्ष भागीरथ भामी, मंगल शर्मा, मोहरसिंह ज्याणी, भगतसिंह भाकर मौजूद रहे। भाजपा से वार्ड 10 के पार्षद हरिप्रसाद ने नामांकन दाखिल किया। उनके साथ अजीत राठौड़, लीलाधर बागोरिया, मो. तैयब, शिवकुमार शर्मा, विजय खंडेलवाल मौजूद रहे। वहीं वार्ड 13 की पार्षद मेमूना और वार्ड 7 की पार्षद संतोष देवी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में नामांकन दाखिल किया। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी मोनिका जाखड़ ने बताया कि अध्यक्ष पद के लिए चार नामांकन जमा हुए हैं। बुधवार को आवेदनों की समीक्षा की जाएगी। गुरुवार को नाम वापसी का दिन है।

रतनगढ़ ; कांग्रेस की अर्चना का निर्दलीय सुमन से मुकाबला

रतनगढ़ | सात फरवरी को पालिकाध्यक्ष पद के लिए होने वाले चुनाव के लिए दो महिला प्रत्याशियों ने मंगलवार को अपनी दावेदारी जताई है। कांग्रेस से अर्चना सारस्वत पूर्व विधायक हाजी मकबूल मंडेलिया, कांग्रेस नेता रफीक मंडेलिया एवं हेमन्त सारस्वत के साथ नगरपालिका में रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामावतार कुमावत के समक्ष नामांकन पत्र प्रस्तुत किया। वहीं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमन देवी पार्षद मांगीलाल प्रजापत के साथ पालिका पहुंची तथा नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया। भाजपा नगर मंडल अध्यक्ष अरविंद इंदौरिया ने बताया कि भाजपा ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी सुमन देवी को अपना समर्थन दिया है, जिसके चलते भाजपा की ओर से नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं किया गया है।

