पंचायतीराज चुनाव:जिले की सात पंचायत समितियों में पांच पांच पर भाजपा के उपप्रधान जीते, एक सीट कांग्रेस को व एक निर्दलीय जीता

चूरू19 मिनट पहले
  • जिला परिषद में उपजिला प्रमुख व पंचायत समितियों में उपप्रधान निर्वाचित होने पर स्वागत किया, जश्न मनाया

चूरू जिला परिषद में उप जिला प्रमुख भाजपा के महेंद्र न्यौल निर्वाचित हुए, जबकि जिले की सात में पांच पंचायत समितियों में भाजपा के उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुए हैं। चूरू पंस में भाजपा की सपना तालणियां उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुई। जिला परिषद एवं पंस में भाजपा के उपजिला प्रमुख व उपप्रधान निर्वाचित होेने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने निर्वाचित सदस्यों का स्वागत किया।

इस मौके पर उपनेता प्रतिपक्ष राजेंद्र राठौड़, भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष पंकज गुप्ता, सांसद राहुल कस्वां, निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण, विधानसभा संयोजक पदमसिंह राठौड़, चंद्राराम गुरी, भाजपा महामंत्री नरेंद्र काछवाल, भास्कर शर्मा, भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष अभिषेक चोटिया, मंडल अध्यक्ष दीनदयाल सैनी, सुरेश सारस्वत, पूर्व जिप सदस्य मोहनलाल आर्य, रवि दाधीच, रविशंकर आर्य आदि मौजूद थे।
बीदासर . पंस बीदासर के उपप्रधान पद पर भाजपा के शोभसिंह निर्वाचित हुए। उन्होंने कांग्रेस की मनोहरी देवी को पांच वोट से हराया। कुल 23 सदस्यों मे भाजपा के 12 तथा कांग्रेस के 11 सदस्य थे, जिनमें कांग्रेस के दो सदस्यों ने क्रॉस मतदान किया। इससे शोभसिंह को 14 मत मिले। भाजपा ने कांग्रेस के सदस्यों में सेंध लगाई।

निर्वाचन अधिकारी श्योराम वर्मा के अनुसार भाजपा के शोभ सिंह को 14 तथा कांग्रेस की मनोहरी देवी को नौ मत मिले। प्रधान संतोष, बीदासर चुनाव प्रभारी अरविंद इंदौरिया, मंडल अध्यक्ष अरुण तिवारी, देहात अध्यक्ष अखाराम जाखड़, मांगीलाल भामू, किशोर भामू,भाजपा मंडल महामंत्री बाबूलाल करड़वाल, कोषाध्यक्ष गोपाल मास्टर, पस सदस्य रामकरण प्रजापत, विक्रम सिंह, अंकित सारण आदि थे।

रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस से निर्वाचित सदस्य बगावत कर लॉटरी से उपप्रधान बने

पंचायत समिति के उपप्रधान चुनाव में त्रिकोणीय मुकाबला हुआ। कांग्रेस से पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़कर विजय होने वाले रक्षपाल नायक ने बगावत करते हुए बतौर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया था। वहीं कांग्रेस की ओर से राकेश कुमार व भाजपा की ओर से बाबूलाल प्रजापत प्रत्याशी घोषित किए गए थे।

तीन बजे शुरू हुई चुनाव प्रक्रिया शाम पौने चार बजे तक चली। उसके बाद परिणाम घोषित किया गया। भाजपा के बाबूलाल को सात व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी रक्षपाल को सात बराबर मत मिलने पर निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनिल कुमार ने 11 वर्षीय बच्ची अंकिता पुत्री पंकज हर्षवाल को मतगणना स्थल पर बुलाया तथा लॉटरी निकालकर चुनाव परिणाम घोषित किया।

लॉटरी में रक्षपाल नायक विजयी घोषित हुए। कांग्रेस में हुई बगावत का लाभ निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी रक्षपाल को मिला। पंचायत समिति में कांग्रेस की प्रधान मोहिनी देवी काबिज हुई हैं, वहीं उपप्रधान निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी रक्षपाल बने हैं। परिणाम घोषणा के बाद निर्वाचन अधिकारी अनिल कुमार ने उपप्रधान रक्षपाल को प्रमाण पत्र सौंपा। इस दौरान राजलदेसर थानाधिकारी रमेश पन्नू सबइंस्पेक्टर गोपीराम, एएसआई कुसलाराम सहित काफी पुलिस जाप्ता तैनात रहा।
वे कांग्रेस के सच्चे सिपाही, रायशुमारी बिना उपप्रधान तय करने पर बगावत की-नायक

कांग्रेस के प्रति निष्ठा दोहराते हुए नवनिर्वाचित उपप्रधान रक्षपाल नायक ने कहा कि वे कांग्रेस के सच्चे सिपाही हैं। हाईकमान द्वारा उपप्रधान की टिकट सदस्यों की रायशुमारी के बिना तय की गई, जिसकी वजह से उन्हें उपप्रधान का चुनाव लड़ना पड़ा और यह जीत कांग्रेस की जीत है। उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस व भाजपा दोनों की तरफ से क्रॉस वोटिंग हुई।

गुरुवार को हुए प्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस को 13 मत मिले थे। उनमें से उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस पांच मत ही ले पाई। वहीं भाजपा की तरफ से एक सदस्य ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की। जीतने के बाद रक्षपाल नायक का कांग्रेस नेता पूसाराम गोदारा, पूर्व प्रधान गिरधारीलाल बांगड़वा, निवर्तमान देहात ब्लॉक कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष भानीराम मेघवाल ने स्वागत किया।

प्रधान के बाद उपप्रधान की कुर्सी पर भी भाजपा ने किया कब्जा

पंचायत समिति सभागार में शुक्रवार को हुए उपप्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा की प्रमिला कुमारी विजेता रही। पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में शुरू हुए मतदान की प्रक्रिया के दौरान प्रमिला कुमारी ने भाजपा व ममता ने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में उपप्रधान चुनाव के लिए नामांकन भरे। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी पंकज गढ़वाल ने बताया कि कुल 33 में से 21 मत डाले गए। प्रमिला कुमारी (भाजपा) को 18 और ममता (निर्दलीय) को तीन मत प्राप्त हुए।
उपप्रधान का अभिनंदन किया

सांसद आवास पर उपप्रधान प्रमिला कुमारी का भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता रामसिंह कस्वां, सांसद राहुल कस्वां, समाज कल्याण बोर्ड की चेयरमैन कमला कस्वां, प्रधान विनोद देवी, सतवीर पूनिया, भाजपा प्रवक्ता कुलदीप पूनिया, बंशीलाल नाई सहित अन्य भाजपा पदाधिकारियों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुष्प गुच्छ देकर एवं माल्यार्पण कर अभिनंदन किया।
भाजपा का प्रधान बनने पर खुशी मनाई

सादुलपुर पंस में भाजपा का प्रधान बनने पर शुक्रवार गांव में भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने मिठाई बांटकर खुशियां मनाई। महेन्द्र ज्याणी, हरिसिह रणवां, रामकुमार सिहाग आदि कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक-दूसरे का मुंह मीठा कराकर खुशियां मनाई।

