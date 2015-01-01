पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Sikar
  Churu
  • In Ratangarh, The Congress Did Not Make A Deputy Prime Minister, Then The Rebels Won The Election As Independents, Congress Won Only In Taranagar.

उपप्रधान चुनाव:रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस ने उपप्रधान प्रत्याशी नहीं बनाया तो बगावत कर भरा निर्दलीय के रूप में पर्चा और जीत गए, कांग्रेस केवल तारानगर में जीती

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रतनगढ़, तारानगर, बीदासर, सुजानगढ़, राजगढ़ में क्रॉस वोटिंग, कहीं प्रधान की तुलना में कम वोट मिले तो कई जगह ज्यादा
  • भाजपा की रणनीति के आगे नहीं चल पाया कांग्रेस का कोई भी दांव, नतीजा महज एक सीट तक सिमटी

पंचायत चुनाव में कांग्रेस को बहुमत होने के बावजूद प्रधान और उपप्रधान के निर्वाचन में भाजपा की रणनीति के आगे मुंह की खानी पड़ी। जिले में उपप्रधान के चुनाव में सात में से पांच पंचायतों में भाजपा के उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हो गए। रतनगढ़ में बहुमत होने के बावजूद यहां निर्दलीय उपप्रधान बन गए, जबकि दूसरे नंबर पर भाजपा रही।
उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस तीसरे नंबर पर खिसक गई। रतनगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 19 ब्लॉक हैं। यहां कांग्रेस के 10 पंचायत समिति सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए, मगर उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को मात्र पांच मत मिले। यहां भाजपा के आठ निर्वाचित सदस्य होने के बावजूद उन्हें सात वोट मिले।
राजगढ़ में कांग्रेस पंचायत समिति सदस्य मतदान करने ही नहीं आए

राजगढ़ पंचायत समिति में कुल 33 निर्वाचित सदस्यों में से 21 ने मतदान किया। यहां कांग्रेस के पंस मतदान करने ही नहीं आए। राजगढ़ में 33 में से 16 भाजपा, 10 कांग्रेस, दो बसपा एवं पांच निर्दलीय निर्वाचित हुए। प्रधान के चुनाव में भाजपा को 20 मत मिले, जबकि उपप्रधान के चुनाव में 18 मत ही मिले। सुजानगढ़, बीदासर और तारानगर में क्रॉस वोटिंग हुई : उपप्रधान के चुनाव में सुजानगढ़, बीदासर और तारानगर में क्रॉस वोटिंग हुई। सुजानगढ़ में 25 में से भाजपा के 13, कांग्रेस के 10 व दो निर्दलीय निर्वाचित हुए। भाजपा के उपप्रधान प्रत्याशी को 13 मत मिले, जबकि भाजपा के प्रधान प्रत्याशी को 14 मत मिले थे।

बीदासर में 23 में से भाजपा के 12, कांग्रेस 11 सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए, लेकिन उपप्रधान के चुनाव में उन्हें 14 मत मिले, जबकि प्रधान के चुनाव में उन्हें 12 वोट मिले थे। यहां दो कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने क्रॉस वोटिंग की। तारानगर 19 सदस्यों में से कांग्रेस के 12, भाजपा के पांच व दो निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी निर्वाचित हुए। उपप्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 13 मत मिले, जबकि प्रधान के चुनाव में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी को 14 मत मिले थे। भाजपा प्रत्याशी को छह मत मिले।

61 साल बाद दादा ससुर की कुर्सी पर वंदना

चूरू जिला परिषद में 1959-60 में बने थे पहले जिला प्रमुख रावतराम आर्य, अब उसी कुर्सी पर उनकी पौत्रवधु ने शुक्रवार को पदभार संभाला
भाजपा की नवनिर्वाचित जिला प्रमुख वंदना आर्य ने शुक्रवार दोपहर 3.35 बजे कुर्सी संभाल ली। 61 साल पहले 1959-60 में इसी कुर्सी पर उनके दादा ससुर पूर्व विधायक रावतराम आर्य बैठे थे। वे जिले के पहले जिला प्रमुख थे। अब उसी कुर्सी को उनकी पौत्रवधु वंदना ने संभाल लिया है।
तीन प्राथमिकताएं
1. ग्रामीण विकास : नरेगा कार्य, सफाई, बिजली, पानी व सोख्ता गड‌्ढा आदि विकास के काम करवाना
2. बालिका शिक्षा को बढ़ावा : सरकारी स्कूलों में केंद्र सरकार व पंचायतीराज की योजनाओं के तहत काम करवाना
3. पंचायतीराज की योजनाएं क्रियान्वित : पंचायतीराज की योजनाओं को अक्षरश: गांवों में क्रियान्वित करवाना

उपप्रधान चुनाव
5 में भाजपा, एक में कांग्रेस व एक में निर्दलीय उपप्रधान

  • भाजपा : चूरू, राजगढ़, सुजानगढ़, बीदासर व सरदारशहर में भाजपा के उपप्रधान बने
  • कांग्रेस : तारानगर में स्पष्ट बहुमत होने से कांग्रेस की उपप्रधान बनीं
  • निर्दलीय : रतनगढ़ में कांग्रेस के बागी बने उपप्रधान

ये नई टीम करेगी सपने साकार; विकास का संकल्प व सबको साथ लेकर चलने का वादा कर चुनाव जीतने वालों से अब जनता को नई उम्मीद

