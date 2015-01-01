पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड की जंग:कोरोना की जंग में 3 निजी अस्पताल सहयोग को आगे आए, 33 बेड देंगे, इनमें 10 पर आईसीयू

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • सीएम की वीसी और कलेक्टर के आग्रह के बाद निजी अस्पताल सहयोग को तैयार

अब कोविड की जंग में निजी भी सरकारी अस्पताल का सहयोग करेंगे। तीन निजी अस्पतालों ने लिखित में 33 बेड देने की स्वीकृति दी है, इनमें 10 बेड आईसीयू की सुविधा वाले होंगे। सीएम की वीसी और कलेक्टर के आग्रह के बाद जिले के निजी अस्पताल प्रशासन के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर कोरोना महामारी से लड़ने के लिए आगे आ रहे हैं। डीबी अस्पताल के अधीक्षक प्रो. एफएच गौरी ने बताया कि जिला मुख्यालय पर संचालित हार्ट केयर एंड जनरल अस्पताल के संचालक डॉ. दीपक सिंह ने चार आईसीयू बेड व 6 ऑक्सीजन बेड देने के लिए सहमति दी है। डॉ. गौरी ने बताया कि कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे के निर्देश पर उन्होंने डॉ दीपक सिंह से संपर्क किया और विचार-विमर्श के दौरान 10 बेड देने पर डॉ. सिंह ने सहमति प्रदान की। अन्य निजी अस्पतालों से भी उनके बेड कोविड-19 रोगियों के लिए लेने के संबंध में विचार-विमर्श किया जा रहा है। इधर, एमआरएम हाॅस्पिटल के निदेशक डॉ. बीके चौधरी ने हॉस्पिटल में चार आईसीयू बेड व चार ऑक्सीजन बेड देने की सहमति दी। निदेशक ने कलेक्टर को आश्वस्त किया कि जरूरत पड़ने पर वे पूरा एमआरएम हॉस्पिटल कोविड के लिए समर्पित कर देंगे। इसी तरह एचएन नर्सिंग होम ने दो आईसीयू बेड और 13 ऑक्सीजन बेड देने पर सहमति दी।

