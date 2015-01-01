पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के एमडी सिंघवी रतनगढ़ आए, बढ़े हुए लोड को लेकर जताई नाराजगी

रतनगढ़एक घंटा पहले
जोधपुर डिस्कॉम एमडी अविनाश सिंघवी मंगलवार को एक दिवसीय दौरे पर रतनगढ़ आए। उन्होंने जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के रेस्ट हाउस में जिले के समस्त अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। उन्होंने बढ़े हुए लोड को लेकर नाराजगी जताते हुए अधिकारियों को खरी-खरी सुनाई। एमडी ने कहा कि क्षेत्र में छीजत कम की जाए तथा रिकवरी करते हुए रेवेन्यू बढ़ाया जाए। उन्होंने सब डिवीजन व सर्किल स्टोर का आकस्मिक निरीक्षण करते हुए स्टोर में रखे जले हुए ट्रांसफार्मरों नीलामी कराने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि स्टोर को अविलंब खाली किया जाए। बैठक में टेक्निकल डायरेक्टर केपी वर्मा, जोनल चीफ इंजीनियर इम्तियाज, अधीक्षण अभियंता केके कस्वां, एक्सईएन भूपेंद्रसिंह, राजेंद्रसिंह मीणा, एईएन आरके मीणा सहित जिले के तमाम डिस्कॉम के अधिकारी उपस्थित थे। इस दौरान जोधपुर विद्युत वितरण निगम श्रमिक संघ ने एमडी को ज्ञापन देते हुए कर्मचारियों की समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की।

ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि 33 एवं 11 केवी सब ग्रिड स्टेशनों पर कार्यरत कर्मचारियों को मौखिक आदेश के द्वारा 12-12 घंटे की ड्यूटी करवाई जा रही है, जिसे तुरंत रोका जाए। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख है कि कार्यालय में लगे सभी तकनीकी कर्मचारियों को फील्ड में लगाया जाए। 33 व 11 केवी स्टेशनों पर पानी व बिजली की माकूल व्यवस्था करवाई जाए।

इसके अलावा ज्ञापन में दीपावली पर सभी कर्मचारियाें काे उपकरण वितरित नहीं किए जाने काे लेकर भी नाराजगी जताई ई। इस मौके पर कर्मचारी नियामत खां, सद्दाम हुसैन, किशनलाल प्रजापत, राजकुमार रैगर, मनोज भारद्वाज, राजकुमार कम्मा, मनोज महला, विनोद धर्ड़, विनोद ढेनवाल, सुरेश गौड़, राकेश माली आदि माैजूद रहे।

