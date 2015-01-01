पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पोस्ट कोविड का मुख्य लक्षण सांस में तकलीफ:कोविड से ज्यादा खतरनाक पोस्ट कोविड; 223 गंभीर कोरोना मरीज रिकवर होने के बाद सारी वार्ड में ले चुके इलाज, अब तक 8 की मौत

चूरू2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 223 मरीजों में से 27 रैफर, 176 डिस्चार्ज, 12 का अभी डीबी अस्पताल के सारी वार्ड में चल रहा इलाज

वैश्विक महामारी कोविड-19 के इस दौर में कोविड से ज्यादा पोस्ट कोविड खतरनाक साबित हो रहा है। इस बात को डाॅक्टर भी मानते हैं। उनका मानना है कि कोविड से ज्यादा पोस्ट कोविड खतरनाक है। कोरोना से निगेटिव होने के बाद मरीज को सांस लेने में परेशानी, चक्कर आना, थकान बढ़ना, हल्का बुखार, जोड़ों में दर्द और उदासी रहने जैसी स्थिति हो, तो समझ लीजिए ये पोस्ट कोविड के लक्षण हैं। फिजिशियन डॉ. अजीत गढ़वाल का कहना है कि पोस्ट कोविड का मुख्य लक्षण सांस में तकलीफ ही है। इसका कारण फेफड़ों में संक्रमण है। जिले में इस तरह के मरीजों का जिला मुख्यालय के कोरोना डेडिकेटेड डीबी अस्पताल में उपचार भी हो रहा है। इसके लिए अलग से सारी (सीवियर एक्यूट रेस्पिरेटरी इलनेस) वार्ड बना हुआ है। इस वार्ड में उन्हीं मरीजों को रखा जाता है, जिनके फेफड़ों में संक्रमण सहित अन्य तकलीफ निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद हो रही हो।

डीबी अस्पताल के फिजिशियन और सारी वार्ड इंचार्ज डॉ. आरिफ का कहना है कि अस्पताल के कोरोना वार्ड में गंभीर कोविड मरीजों को ही रखा जाता है। मामूली लक्षण वाले कोविड मरीजों को कोविड केयर केंद्र शिफ्ट कर दिया जाता है। इस अस्पताल में अन्य बीमारियों से पहले से ग्रसित कोविड मरीजों को रखा जाता है।

उनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने के बाद उन्हें सारी वार्ड में शिफ्ट किया जाता है। यहां शिफ्ट किए गए मरीज का डॉक्टर की देखरेख में उपचार चलता है। ये भी देखा जाता है कि काेविड निगेटिव आने के बाद अन्य कोई तकलीफ तो नहीं है।

वार्ड नर्सिंग इंचार्ज रणजीत ने बताया कि अब तक सारी वार्ड में 223 मरीज जिले से आ चुके हैं, इनमें से 8 की मौत हो चुकी है। 27 रैफर किए गए। 176 डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। गुरुवार को इस वार्ड 12 मरीज भर्ती हैं। डॉ. आरिफ का कहना है कि कोविड पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव आए मरीज के मानसिक विकार सहित अन्य कोई तकलीफ स्थिति हो जाती है तो वह पोस्ट कोविड का मरीज माना जाता है।

शरीर के बार-बार टूटने सहित ये भी हो सकते हैं पोस्ट कोविड के लक्षण

  • मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव आ गया, इसके बाद संक्रमण हो।
  • जो व्यक्ति कभी पॉजिटिव नहीं आया, मगर सांस की तकलीफ सहित अन्य दिक्कत हो।
  • डबल निमोनिया वाले मरीज अथवा निमोनिया का कुछ अंश रहने पर भी पोस्ट कोविड का खतरा
  • सांस लेने में तकलीफ होना
  • कोविड निगेटिव होने के बाद भी शरीर का बार-बार टूटना
  • एक बीमारी से ग्रसित होने के बाद अन्य बीमारियां होना। मसलन शुगर के मरीज के अचानक पूरी तरह बढ़ जाना।
  • मानसिक विकार, मनोबल टूटना सहित लक्षण भी चिंताजनक।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : पोस्ट कोविड ज्यादा खतरनाक, लेकिन इसका इलाज संभव है

  • मेडिकल कॉलेज के सहायक आचार्य एवं फिजिशियन डॉ. दीपक चौधरी का कहना है कि कोविड से ज्यादा पोस्ट कोविड खतरनाक है, मगर इसका इलाज संभव है। ऑक्सीजन लेवल 25 तक पहुंचने वाले सांस के मरीज भी ठीक हुए हैं। कोरोना पॉजिटिव से निगेटिव हुए मरीज में इम्युनिटी कमजोर और रिकवरी कम होने के कारण वजन कम होना, भूख नहीं लगना, मानसिक विकार आना, थकावट ज्यादा होना और दैनिक दिनचर्या भी ढंग से नहीं कर पाना जैसी स्थिति बन जाती है। ऐसे मरीज को तुरंत चिकित्सक से परामर्श लेकर इलाज करवाना चाहिए। इलाज लंबा और महंगा हो सकता है, मगर इलाज संभव है।

कलेक्टर ने डीबी अस्पताल में कोरोना के मरीजों के बेड बढ़ाने के दिए निर्देश

सर्दी बढ़ने के साथ अस्पताल में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना को देखते हुए जल्द बेड बढ़ाए जाएंगे। कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे ने गुरुवार को डीबी अस्पताल का निरीक्षण कर सर्दी में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने की संभावना को लेकर अस्पताल में अतिरिक्त वार्ड और बेड बढ़ाने के निर्देश दिए।

अधीक्षक डॉ. एफएच गौरी और उप नियंत्रक डॉ. मनोज शर्मा से कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या और मौजूदा सुविधाओं के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की। अधीक्षक डॉ. गौरी ने उन्हें पुराने जेएसवाई वार्ड में ऑक्सीजन लाइन लाने की कार्ययोजना एवं 27 ऑक्सीजन बेड बनाने के बारे में जानकारी दी। इस दौरान कलेक्टर ने ऑक्सीजन प्लांट के काम की प्रगति के बारे में जानकारी हासिल की तथा मौका देखा।

डॉक्टर कॉलोनी में सड़क बनाने का आश्वासन दिया। आगामी बेड बढ़ाने की संभावनाओं को लेकर विचार विमर्श किया। इस दौरान नर्सिंग अधीक्षक कैलाश सैनी और भंवरलाल मौजूद थे। कलेक्टर ने मुमताज हाॅस्पिटल सहित दो निजी अस्पतालों का भी निरीक्षण किया।

