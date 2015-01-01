पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

न्याय:लोक अदालत : कोरोनाकाल में प्रदेश में 49898 मामलों का राजीनामे से निस्तारण, इनमें चूरू के 630 प्रकरण शामिल

चूरू29 मिनट पहले
  • सादुलपुर में 114 प्रकरणों का और रतनगढ़ में 967 में से 54 मामलों का किया निस्तारण, अवॉर्ड पारित

कोरोना काल में राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण ने 12 दिसंबर को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत में 49898 प्रकरणों का प्रदेश में निस्तारण कर रिकाॅर्ड कायम किया है, इसमें चूरू जिले के 630 प्रकरण शामिल हैं। एडीजे एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव राजेश कुमार दड़िया ने बताया कि जिले में प्री-लिटिगेशन के 320 प्रकरणों में से 66 का एवं न्यायालयों में लंबित 1461 प्रकरणों में 564 का राजीनामे निस्तारण किया।

एडीजे दड़िया ने बताया कि हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधिपति एवं डीजे चूरू के निर्देशानुसार प्री-लिटिगेशन मामलों में 936592 रुपए एवं कोर्ट में लंबित मामलों में 86407988 रुपए का अवाॅर्ड पीड़ित परिवादी के पक्ष में पारित किए गए। प्राधिकरण के निदेशक के अनुसार प्रदेश के अधीनस्थ कोर्ट में 640 बैंचों का गठन कर प्री-लिटिगेशन के 10394 व कोर्ट के लंबित 39504 मामलों का राजीनामे से निस्तारण कर 3,399477026 रुपए के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।
सादुलपुर . राज्य एवं जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को कोर्ट परिसर में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। अदालत में तीन बैंचों का गठन किया गया। प्रथम बैंच में एडीजे प्रथम एवं अध्यक्ष आशीष दाधीच, सदस्य एडवोकेट राकेश पूनिया व प्रीतम कुमार शर्मा, द्वितीय बैंच में एडीजे द्वितीय एवं अध्यक्ष नीलम शर्मा, सदस्य एडवोकेट बलबीर जांगिड़ व भगवानगिर तथा तृतीय बैंच में एसीजेएम व अध्यक्ष विजेंद्र कुमार, सदस्य एडवोकेट मनोज पचार व मेवासिंह रहे।

लोक अदालत में राजगढ़ न्याय क्षेत्र के एडीजे कोर्ट क्रम संख्या 1 व 2, एसीजेएम व न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट की अदालतों में लंबित प्रकरणों में एनआई एक्ट के 15 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 36 लाख 54 हजार 636 रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया। वैवाहिक प्रकरण 11, दांडिक शमनीय के 25, सिविल प्रकृति के 15 एवं एमएसीटी के 32 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 1 करोड़ 4 लाख 36 हजार रुपए का अवार्ड पारित किया गया।

एडीजे कोर्ट प्रथम के 38, एडीजे कोर्ट द्वितीय के 10, एसीजेएम कोर्ट के 23, जेएम कोर्ट के 15 व ग्राम न्यायालय के 12 प्रकरणों के निस्तारण सहित प्री-लिटिगेशन के 16 मामलों का भी निस्तारण किया गया। लोक अदालत में एडवोकेट पुष्पकांत शर्मा, बृजमोहन शर्मा, राजेश सहारण, जितेंद्र सहारण, बलवान शर्मा, प्रेम बीका, सुनील कुमार जांगिड़, हेमराज खीचड़ तथा बैंक व बीमा कंपनियों के अधिवक्ताओं ने भी भूमिका निभाई।
रतनगढ़ . राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के निर्देशानुसार ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति के सौजन्य से गढ़ परिसर में लोक अदालत का आयोजन हुआ। लोक अदालत में एडीजे प्रवीण कुमार वर्मा एवं एसीजेएम सृष्टि चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में दो बैंचों का गठन हुआ। एडीजे की बैंच में 120 प्रकरणों में से सात का निस्तारण किया गया तथा 42 लाख 31 हजार 922 रुपए की राशि के अवार्ड पारित किए गए।

एसीजेएम की बैंच में प्री-लिटिगेशन के कुल 627 प्रकरण रखे गए, जिनमें से 11 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण हुआ तथा तीन लाख 19 हजार 500 रुपए की वसूली बैंकों को हुई। इसके अलावा 220 लंबित प्रकरण भी रखे गए, जिनमें से 36 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया गया।

लोक अदालत में कुल लंबित व प्री-लिटिगेशन को मिलाकर 967 प्रकरण रखे गए, जिनमें से 54 का निस्तारण किया गया तथा 45 लाख 51 हजार 422 रुपए की प्राप्ति पक्षकारान को हुई। लोक अदालत में बैंक अधिकारियों सहित अधिवक्ता देवेंद्र चोटिया, सांवरमल चमड़िया, प्रमोद इंदौरिया, मनीष शर्मा, प्रकाश मारू, लक्ष्मण प्रजापत, गौतम नाथोलिया, सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता संतोष इंदौरिया आदि माैजूद रहे।

सुजानगढ़ में 16 वैवाहिक सहित 95, तारानगर में 70 और लाडनूं में 52 मामलों का किया निस्तारण

कोर्ट परिसर में शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत लगी। अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायाधीश रामपाल जाट की अध्यक्षता में एमएसीटी के चार प्रकरणों में 2035000 के अवार्ड पारित हुए व दो वैवाहिक विवाद सहित तीन अन्य सिविल मामलों का निस्तारण किया गया। जिसमें 13 लाख 57 हजार 668 रुपए की वसूली हुई। अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट कोर्ट की ओर से धारा 138 एनआईएक्ट के नौ प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 490781 रुपए की वसूली की गई।

सात वैवाहिक मामलों व 11 क्रिमिनल प्रकरणों का निपटारा किया गया। जेएम कोर्ट की धारा 138 एनआईएक्ट के आठ प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 1710000 की वसूली की व सात वैवाहिक विवाद के प्रकरण में 127500 की वसूली व 16 अन्य सिविल तथा 24 क्रिमिनल मामलों का निस्तारण किया। बैंक प्रि-लिटिगेशन के चार प्रकरण निस्तारित कर 85000 रुपए की वसूली की।

कुल 95 मामलों का निस्तारण कर 5806949 रुपए की वसूली की गई। बैंच सदस्यों के रूप में अधिवक्ता बनवारीलाल खीचड़, संतोष सोनी, सचिव कविता भांबू, जगदीश प्रजापत, अशोक पारीक, अहसान खान, सुरेश कुमार इंदौरिया, बृजमोहन काला, विजयकुमार ढाका आदि ने सहयोग किया।
तारानगर . मुंसिफ कोर्ट में ताल्लुका विधिक सेवा समिति की ओर से लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया। समिति अध्यक्ष व मुंसिफ मजिस्ट्रेट हर्ष कुमार ने लंबित प्रकरणों का आपसी सहमति व रजामंदी से निस्तारण कराया। 70 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 1 लाख 91 हजार 260 रुपए वसूल किए गए। इनमें दांडिक शमनीय के 32 प्रकरण, 138 एनआई एक्ट के एक प्रकरण का निस्तारण कर 1 लाख रुपए वसूल किए गए।

इसके अलावा फौजदारी के 13 प्रकरणों का भी निस्तारण किया गया। वैवाहिक मामलों के 11 प्रकरण, सिविल मामलों के 6 प्रकरण और प्री-लिटिगेशन के 7 प्रकरणों का निस्तारण कर 91 हजार 2 सौ 60 रुपए वसूल किए गए। इस मौके पर सहायक लोक अभियोजक प्रकाश जाट, वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता केदारमल स्वामी, लक्ष्मीनारायण सहारण, एडवोकेट निर्मल प्रजापत, पवन योगी, अनुराग चौधरी, ओमप्रकाश सहारण, सतपाल सिंह, गोपीराम, विरेंद्र, मुकेश कुमार, घनश्याम शर्मा आदि मौजूद रहे।
लाडनूं . राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार शनिवार को न्यायालय में लम्बित व प्रि-लिटिगेशन स्टेज पर राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों के संबंध में राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत लगी। अदालत में एक बैंच का गठन किया गया, जिसमें बैंच अध्यक्ष सिविल न्यायाधीश व न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट लाडनूं डाॅ. पवन कुमार बिश्नोई , बैंच सदस्य अधिवक्ता नरेन्द्र भोजक एवं अन्य अधिवक्ताओं तथा वित्तीय व अन्य संस्थाओं के अधिकारी ने राजीनामों का विशेष प्रयास किया गया।

प्रि-लिटिगेशन एवं न्यायालय में पेडिंग प्रकरणों कुल 74 मामलों रखे गए, जिसमे से 52 मामलों का निस्तारण करते हुए 2125597 अवार्ड राशि का निस्तारित किया गया। अधिवक्ता गुलशेर खां ने 17 प्रकरणों का राजीनामा करवाया। विधिक सचिव श्रवणकुमार जांगिड़ ने लोक अदालत के बारे में बताया।

