कार्यक्रम:कोरोना को देखते हुए 88 स्कूलों के 99 दिव्यांग विद्यार्थियों को उनके स्कूलों में मिलेंगे अंग उपकरण

चूरू36 मिनट पहले
  • जिला मुख्यालय के शारदा स्कूल में अंग उपकरण वितरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ

जिले के 88 सरकारी स्कूलों के 99 दिव्यांग बच्चों को 24 दिसंबर तक अंग उपकरण वितरित किए जाएंगे। समसा के कार्यक्रम अधिकारी विजयपाल धुआं ने बताया कि असेसमेंट शिविर में चिह्नित किए गए विशेष आवश्यकता वाले बालक-बालिकाओं को उपकरण वितरण किए जाएंगे। उपकरण वितरण का शुभारंभ सीडीईओ लालचंद ने किया। राजकीय शारदा उप्रावि में हुए कार्यक्रम में स्थानीय बच्चों को अंग उपकरण वितरित किए गए। सीडीईओ ने कहा कि अंग उपकरण वितरित करने के पीछे दिव्यांग बच्चों को मुख्य धारा से जोड़ना है। इस मौके पर एपीसी संतोष महर्षि, एपीसी राकेश भांबू, आईईडी प्रभारी विजयपाल धुआं धर्मपालसिंह आदि उपस्थित थे।

धुआं ने बताया कि पूर्व में उपकरण वितरण जिलास्तर पर शिविर का आयोजन कर किया जाना था, परंतु कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइन को देखते हुए अंग उपकरण वितरण ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय के पीईईओ स्कूल या घर पर किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए सीडीईओ ने अंग उपकरण वितरण का शुभारंभ करते हुए वाहन को भी रवाना किया। ये वाहन 24 दिसंबर तक अंग उपकरण का वितरण करेगा।

