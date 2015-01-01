पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोल्ड-डे:सीजन का सबसे कम तापमान (5.20), शीतलहर से दिन में भी ठिठुरन, सामान्य से नीचे आया दिन-रात का पारा

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन पर मंगलवार सुबह छाए काेहरे में ट्रेन का इंतजार करते यात्री।
  • कोहरा छाया, दिन का तापमान 3.9 डिग्री गिरकर 16.4 हुआ, मौसम विभाग की चूरू में अगले 3 दिनों तक कोल्ड डे और कोल्ड वेव की चेतावनी
  • कोल्ड डे क्या : सामान्य से तापमान का कम होना, चूरू का सामान्य तापमान दिन का 24 डिग्री व रात का 9 से 10 डिग्री माना जाता है

दिन और रात का तापमान सामान्य से नीचे गिरते ही चूरू में कड़ाके की सर्दी शुरू हो गई है। दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 8 से 9 डिग्री तक गिर जाने के बाद चूरू में शीत लहर के साथ ठंडा दिन भी रहा। यानी दिन में ही लोग सर्दी से ठिठुरते रहे। मौसम विभाग ने आगामी तीन दिनों तक चूरू सहित पड़ोसी जिलों में कोल्ड डे और कोल्ड वेव का अलर्ट जारी किया है।

चूरू में तो अति शीत दिन की संभावना जताई है। चूरू में मंगलवार को अधिकतम 16.4 एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 5.2 डिग्री रहा। मौसम विभाग ने चूरू में अधिकतम तापमान को सामान्य से 8 डिग्री कम माना, जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान को 3 से 4 डिग्री तक कम माना है।

दिन का सामान्य तापमान 24 एवं रात का 9 से 10 डिग्री तक होना चाहिए। दिसंबर में पहली बार चूरू दिन-रात का तापमान सबसे कम रहा। इधर, सादुलपुर में सुबह 11 बजे, सरदारशहर में दोपहर 12 बजे, तारानगर में साढ़े 12 बजे और साहवा में 11 बजे तक कोहरा छाया रहा। चूरू शहर में भी कोहरा छाया।
चूरू में दिन का तापमान सामान्य से 8 और पिलानी में 10.3 डिग्री कम रहा
जयपुर मौसम केंद्र के मंगलवार को जारी बुलेटिन में पिलानी में दिन के तापमान में सामान्य से 10.3 डिग्री कम आंका गया है। पिलानी का दिन का तापमान 14.0 डिग्री रहा, जबकि चूरू का दिन का तापमान 16.4 डिग्री रहा, ऐसे में चूरू का सामान्य से करीब 8 डिग्री कम रहा।
जानिए प्रदेश के प्रमुख शहरों का तापमान
अजमेर का दिन का तापमान 22.9, जयपुर का 21.4, बीकानेर का 17.0, जोधपुर का 24.7, श्रीगंगानगर का 15.1, अलवर का 20.2 व पिलानी का 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पिलानी का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.3 डिग्री रहा।

बदलते मौसम का असर

स्वास्थ्य - डीबी अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ फिजिशियन प्रो. एफएच गौरी का कहना है कि अत्यधिक सर्दी से सर्दी-जुकाम और कोरोना के रोगी बढ़ सकते है। इन दिनों आउटडोर 1000 से अधिक है। 14 दिसंबर को 1347 रहा। कृषि - कृषि सहायक अधिकारी राकेश जाखड़ ने बताया कि इन दिनों में काेहरा रबी की फसलाें के लिए फायदेमंद है। गेहूं, चना, सरसों और प्याज को नमी के लिए अधिक सर्दी की जरूरत हाेती है।

आगे क्या : 2 से 3 डिग्री तक गिरेगा रात का तापमान
जयपुर मौसम केंद्र के निदेशक आरएस शर्मा ने बताया कि राज्य में उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभावी होने से आगामी 48 घंटे में रात के तापमान 2 से 3 डिग्री तक गिरावट होगी। 16 व 17 दिसंबर को चूरू, सीकर, झंुझुनूं, श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़ व बीकानेर में शीत दिन और शीत लहर चलेगी। इसका असर 18 दिसंबर तक रहेगा।

