मांग:मदरसा शिक्षकों ने किया प्रदर्शन

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
राजस्थान मदरसा शिक्षा सहयोगी संघ के पदाधिकारियों ने शुक्रवार को अपनी मांगों को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया तथा मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा। ज्ञापन में उल्लेख किया गया है कि एक नवंबर से उर्दू अध्यापक शमशेर भालू खां की ओर से मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने व अल्पभाषा के उत्थान के लिए सदभावना दांडी मार्च यात्रा निकाली जा रही है, मगर सरकार की ओर से अब तक कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किया गया है, जिससे अल्पसंख्यक समाज में रोष व्याप्त है। सरकार गुर्जर समाज की समस्याओं का हल कर देती है, मगर जब बात अल्पसंख्यक समाज की आती है, तो सौतेला बर्ताव किया जाता है।

