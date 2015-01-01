पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:महेंद्र न्यौल बने उपजिला प्रमुख, चूरू सहित पांच पंस में भाजपा के उपप्रधान बने, रतनगढ़ में लाॅटरी से निर्दलीय उपप्रधान बने

चूरूएक घंटा पहले
जिला परिषद के उपप्रमुख एवं जिले की सभी सात पंचायत समितियों के उपप्रधान के लिए चुनाव संपन्न हुए। शुक्रवार को ही नामांकन के बाद हुए मतदान के बाद मतगणना कर परिणाम घोषित किए गए। जिला परिषद उपप्रमुख पद के लिए हुए निर्वाचन में भाजपा के महेंद्रसिंह न्यौल निर्वाचित हुए। उन्हें 23 में से 20 मत मिले, जबकि कांग्रेस की सुमन को तीन मत मिले। जिप में कुल 27 सदस्य निर्वाचित हुए। इनमें कांग्रेस के चार गैर हाजिर रहे। चूरू पंस में सपना तालणिया उपप्रधान निर्वाचित : चूरू पंस प्रधान पद के लिए भाजपा की सपना कुमारी तालणिया निर्वाचित घोषित हुई। सपना को 10 तथा कांग्रेस के सुनील कुमार मेघवाल को नौ मत प्राप्त हुए। बीदासर पंस में भाजपा के शोभसिंह उपप्रधान चुने गए हैं। शोभसिंह को 14 तथा कांग्रेस की मनोहरी को नौ वोट मिले। सुजानगढ़ पंस में भाजपा की सरिता उपप्रधान बनी। सरिता को 13 तथा कांग्रेस के दीवान सिंह को 12 मत मिले। सरदारशहर पंस में भाजपा के सुखराम उपप्रधान बने हैं। सुखराम को 13 व कांग्रेस की सरोज कंवर को 12 मत मिले। रतनगढ़ पंस में निर्दलीय रक्षपाल उपप्रधान चुने गए हैं। भाजपा के बाबूलाल व निर्दलीय रक्षपाल को बराबर सात-सात मत मिले। इसके बाद निकाली गई लॉटरी में रक्षपाल को निर्वाचित घोषित किया गया। यहां इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस के राकेश कुमार को पांच मत प्राप्त हुए। तारानगर पंस में कांग्रेस की सुनीता देवी उपप्रधान निर्वाचित हुईं। सुनीता देवी को 13 व भाजपा के रामेश्वरलाल को छह वोट मिले। राजगढ़ पंस में भाजपा की प्रमिला कुमारी को उपप्रधान निर्वाचित घोषित किया गया। प्रमिला को 18 तथा निर्दलीय ममता को तीन मत प्राप्त हुए।

