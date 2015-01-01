पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक, कलेक्टर बोले-100 से ज्यादा लोग एकत्र होने पर 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना लगेगा

चूरू3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चूरू में कलेक्टर ने संचालकों की बैठक ली, सरदारशहर में भी प्रशासन ने संचालकाें काे पाबंद किया

जिला मजिस्ट्रेट व कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे ने मंगलवार को जिले के मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों की बैठक लेकर उन्हें कोविड-19 के मध्येनजर समस्त प्रोटोकॉल, एडवाजयरी की पालना करने की हिदायत देते हुए कहा कि किसी भी विवाह संबंधित समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति एकत्र होने पर दोषी के खिलाफ विभिन्न प्रावधानों में कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा 25 हजार रुपए तक का जुर्माना वसूला जाएगा। कलेक्टर डॉ गावंडे ने गृह विभाग की ओर से जारी विभिन्न अधिसूचनाओं की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि इन प्रावधानों का उल्लंघन नहीं होना चाहिए। किसी भी विवाह समारोह की पूर्व सूचना संबंधित एसडीएम को दी जानी आवश्यक है। समारोह में 100 से अधिक व्यक्ति नहीं होने चाहिए।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान सभी व्यक्तियों को मास्क लगाकर रखा जाना है तथा सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना सुनिश्चित की जानी चाहिए। विवाह स्थल पर आने वाली भीड़ की वीडियोग्राफी आयोजक की ओर से कराई जानी अनिवार्य रहेगी तथा प्रशासन की ओर से भी रेंडमली ऐसे विवाह स्थलों की वीडियोग्राफी कराई जाएगी। इन निर्देशों की पालना नहीं किए जाने पर विभिन्न प्रावधानों के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी तथा 25 हजार रुपए तक जुर्माना किया जा सकेगा।

नगर परिषद राजस्व अधिकारी द्वारका प्रसाद ने मैरिज गार्डन संचालकों से कहा कि वे प्रति समारोह एक हजार रुपए के सफाई शुल्क जमा करवाएं। इस दौरान चूरू एसडीएम आईएएस अभिषेक खन्ना, नगर परिषद के हेमंत तंवर, किशन उपाध्याय सहित अधिकारी व मैरिज गार्डन संचालक मौजूद थे।
सरदारशहर . काेराेना के बढ़ते मामले एवं देवउठनी एकादशी से शुरू हाेने वाले शादियाें के सीजन काे लेकर प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सतर्कता बरते हुए हैं। इसकाे लेकर कस्बे के सभी मैरिज गार्डन व गेस्ट हाऊस संचालकाें काे पाबंद किया गया है। मंगलवार काे एसडीएम ऑफिस में हुई बैठक में एडीएम रीना छींपा ने सभी ब्लाॅक अधिकारियाें काे काेराेना गाइडलाइन की पालना कराने के लिए निर्देशित किया है।

एसडीएम ने कहा कि शादी समाराेह में गाइडलाइन की सख्ती से पालना कराई जाएगी। सभी मैरिज गार्डन संचालकाें काे पाबंद किया कि उनके यहां गाइडलाइन की पालना हर हाल में हाे अन्यथा कार्रवाई की जाएगी। बैठक में तहसीलदार कुटेंद्र राठौड़, भानीपुरा नायब तहसीलदार फारुख खान, बीडीओ दुर्गाराम पारीक, ईओ शिवराज कृष्ण, रीडर निर्मल सोनी, हनुमान साहू, भवानी शर्मा, ओमप्रकाश बेनीवाल माैजूद रहे।

विवाह में वीडियोग्राफी व कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना के लिए संकल्प पत्र भरवाए

कोरोना के बीच विवाह को लेकर मंगलवार को विभिन्न समाजों के प्रतिनिधियों से उपखंड कार्यालय में संकल्प पत्र भरवाए गए। एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत ने बताया कि दिगम्बर जैन समाज, लाडनूं चैम्बर ऑफ काॅमर्स, रावणा राजपूत समाज, माहेश्वरी समाज, इलाही समाज, रेगर समाज संगठन, सैनी समाज, प्रजापति समाज जसवंतगढ़, शाकद्वीपिय ब्राह्मण समाज, मेड़तिया सिलावट समाज, जांगिड़ समाज, खाण्डल विप्र मण्डल कसुम्बी, ओसवाल सभा लाडनूं, बिसायती समाज, कौमी बिसायती समाज, चीफ शहर काजी लाडनूं, ओसवाल पंचायत, प्रजापति समाज और जावा बास समाज संस्था के प्रमुख पदाधिकारियों को संकल्प पत्र सौंपे। जिसमें लिखा कि मानव जीवन व स्वास्थ्य की सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से राज्य सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन के तहत विवाह संबंधी आयोजनों में मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं रखेंगे। इसके अलावा वीडियोग्राफी सहित अन्य गाइडलाइन का पालन करें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें