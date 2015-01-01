पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:विजय दिवस पर भींचरी में शहीद किशनसिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावरण, वक्ता बोले-शहीद देश के नाम व सम्मान का प्रतीक

रतनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • शहीद की वीरांगना सहित परिजनों का अभिनंदन किया, मैणासर सरपंच के नेतृत्व में युवाओं ने बाइक रैली निकाली

विजय दिवस के अवसर पर बुधवार काे भींचरी गांव में शहीद किशनसिंह की प्रतिमा का अनावरण किया गया। अनावरण के बाद सभा को संबोधित करते हुए विधानसभा में प्रतिपक्ष के उपनेता राजेंद्र राठौड़ ने कहा कि शहीद किसी एक गांव, जाति या धर्म का नहीं होता, वे तो पूरे राष्ट्र की धरोहर होते हैं तथा देश के नाम व सम्मान के प्रतीक होते हैं।

2018 में पुलवामा सैक्टर में आतंकी जहूर ठोकर को मारने बाद चली मुठभेड़ में किशनसिंह शहीद हो गए थे। सैनिक कल्याण बोर्ड के पूर्व अध्यक्ष प्रेमसिंह बाजौर ने शहीदों को देवताओं का देवता बताते हुए देश पर कुर्बान होने वालों को सबसे ऊंचा बताया। सांसद राहुल कस्वां एवं विधायक अभिनेष महर्षि ने शहीद व शहीद के परिवार को नमन करते हुए कहा कि हमें शहीदों की कुर्बानी से शिक्षा ग्रहण करनी चाहिए। शहीद किशनसिंह की वीरांगना संतोष कंवर, माता मोहन कंवर का अभिनंदन किया गया। कार्यक्रम को जिला प्रमुख वंदना आर्य ने भी संबोधित किया।

सरपंच अनिता कंवर एवं पवनसिंह राठौड़ ने अतिथियों स्वागत किया। इस अवसर पर खोथड़ी के शहीद मूलसिंह, छाबड़ी खारी के शहीद मूलचंद न्योल, आबड़सर के शहीद ओनाड़सिंह, राजियासर के शहीद राजेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ भूखरेड़ी के शहीद मुकेश भास्कर, बामण्या के शहीद मदनलाल नेहरा, गौरीसर के शहीद राजेंद्र नैण, सोनियासर के शहीद हेतराम गोदारा, बीग्गा बास के शहीद कैप्टन चंद्र चौधरी के परिजनों का सम्मान भी किया। कार्यक्रम में शहीद किशनसिंह की रेजीमेंट के 20 लांसर से आए सैन्य अधिकारियों का भी अभिनंदन हुआ।
मैणासर के सरपंच रामकिशन थालोड़ के नेतृत्व में बाइक रैली लेकर आए युवाओं ने कार्यक्रम स्थल पर शहीद किशनसिंह अमर रहे के नारे लगाए। उपजिला प्रमुख महेंद्र न्योल, पूर्व जिला प्रमुख हरलाल सहारण, पूर्व भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बसंत शर्मा, वासुदेव चावला, चूरू प्रधान दीपचंद राहड़, पूर्व प्रधान संतोष तालणिया, गिरधारीलाल बांगड़वा, अर्जुनसिंह फ्रांसा, जिप सदस्य मालीराम सारस्वत, राजकुमार सिहाग, उपप्रधान रक्षपाल नायक, पंचायत समिति सदस्य भवानीसिंह, सरपंच पवनसिंह, दातारसिंह, भंवरलाल पूनिया, गिरधारीलाल खीचड़, विजेंद्रसिंह सांवलोदा, राजेंद्रसिंह, संपत नायक, हरिप्रसाद दायमा, देवीलाल मेघवाल, सुरेंद्रसिंह, हिम्मतसिंह, भागीरथसिंह राठौड़, गोपाल सहारण, विजयपाल भुवाल, कैप्टन सीताराम शर्मा मंचस्थ थे। कार्यक्रम में सुरेंद्र हुड्‌डा, उम्मेदसिंह, सज्जनकुमार बाटड़, हरिसिंह फौजी, झाबरमल मेघवाल आदि माैजूद रहे। संचालन कवि मनोज चारण ने किया।
जिला मुख्यालय पर शहीद स्मारक पर पुष्पचक्र व पुष्पमालाएं अर्पित कर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी

विजय दिवस पर बुधवार को जिला सैनिक कल्याण कार्यालय की ओर से शहीद स्मारक पर शहीदों को पुष्पचक्र अर्पित कर श्रद्धांजलि दी गई। कलेक्टर डॉ. प्रदीप के गावंडे, कर्नल सागरमल सैनी, कर्नल भगवानसिंह शेखावत, प्रभारी अधिकारी ईसीएचएस कैप्टन महेंद्र सिंह, राहुल कस्वा, सरिता कस्वा, सूबेदार रोहतास, सूबेदार सुभाषचंद्र, मो. याकूब, संदीप शर्मा, मोहनलाल मुहाल, मून्नालाल, बनवारी रणवा, सूबेदार दिनेशसिंह आदि सहित सैनिक कल्याण स्टाफ सदस्यों ने शहीद स्मारक पर पुष्पचक्र व पुष्पमालाएं व दो मिनट का मौन रखकर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की।

कर्नल सागरमल सैनी ने बताया कि भारत-पाक युद्ध 1971 में भारतीय सेना ने मात्र 13 दिन में दो मोर्चों पर एक परंपरागत ऐतिहासिक लड़ाई जीतकर नए राष्ट्र का निर्माण किया था। 1971 की लड़ाई में जिले के 12 योद्धा शहीद हुए थे। एक वीर चक्र सहित चार शौर्य पदक जिले के योद्धाओं को मिला, जिनमें दो अभी भी जीवित हैं। इस युद्ध में पाक सेना के नौ हजार सैनिक मारे गए थे व 93 हजार सैनिकों ने आत्मसमर्पण किया। भारत व बंगला देश की मुक्तिवाहिनी के 3843 सैनिक शहीद हुए थे।
सादुलपुर. भगतसिंह नवयुवक मंडल संस्थान की ओर से नेशल छोटी गांव में शहीद निवासचंद्र कड़वासरा स्मारक स्थल पर बुधवार को विजय दिवस मनाया गया। सरपंच सुभिता कड़वासरा की अध्यक्षता में हुए कार्यक्रम में बड़ौदा बैंक शाखा प्रबंधक अंकित मिश्रा, रोहिताश कड़वासरा, वीरांगना भतेरी देवी, सूबेदार बलवीरसिंह, प्रवेश कुमार, सुनील कुमार, सुरेंद्र मेघवाल, विजय कड़वासरा, रोहताश डांगी आदि ने शहीद की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया। योगाचार्य नरेंद्र भारतीय ने देशभक्ति की कविताएं प्रस्तुत की। शहीद के पुत्र प्रवेश कुमार एवं सुनील फौजी ने धन्यवाद ज्ञापित किया। वीरांगना भतेरी देवी का अभिनंदन किया गया।

इधर, सांखू तिराहे के पास स्थित शहीद स्मारक पर बुधवार को विजय दिवस मनाया गया। मेजर जनरल राजपाल पूनिया (युद्ध सेना मेडल जीओसी झारखंड व बिहार सब एरिया) ने शहीद स्मारक पहुंचकर शहीदों के सम्मान में पुष्प चक्र अर्पित कर नमन किया। सेवानिवृत्त मेजर एवं ईसीएचएस प्रभारी अधिकारी रामकुमार कस्वां, डाॅ. शिवांशी तोमर, सूबेदार कर्णसिंह, सूबेदार महासिंह, सूबेदार उम्मेद पूनिया, सूबेदार जयप्रकाश डूडी आदि ने शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
लाडनूं . राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ लाडनूं में हर वर्ष की तरह विजय दिवस के उपलक्ष में प्रहार महायज्ञ कार्यक्रम हुआ। स्वयंसेवकों ने नगर व गांवों में लगने वाली नियमित शाखाओं में प्रहार लगाकर विजय दिवस मनाया गया। खंड कार्यवाहक निर्मल दाधीच ने विचार व्यक्त किए।

साहवा : विजय दिवस पर शहीद कमल काे श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की

कस्बे में बुधवार को शहीद कमल धींधवाल शहीद स्मारक पर बुधवार काे विजय दिवस मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर 1971 के युद्ध में शहीद हुए भारतीय जवानाें काे श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। कार्यक्रम की शुरुअात ध्वजारोहण के साथ हुई। इसके बाद गांव के शहीद कमल धींधवाल काे भी श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। ग्रामीणाें ने दाे मिनट का माैन रखकर शहीदाें काे याद किया। इस अवसर पर शहीद कमल के नाना पन्नालाल पूनिया, सरपंच कर्मचंद नैण, डाॅ.श्रवण स्वामी, रोहिताश सैनी आदि माैजूद रहे।

