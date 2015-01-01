पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:न्यूनतम तापमान 6.6 डिग्री तीन दिन में 7 डिग्री गिरावट

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 2.4 डिग्री बढ़ा

आसमान साफ और दिन में तेज धूप के साथ चूरू में सर्दी बढ़ गई है। मात्र तीन दिनों में रात के तापमान में 6.9 डिग्री सैल्सियस की गिरावट हुई। 17 नवंबर को रात का तापमान 13.5 था, जो 19 नवंबर को लुढ़ककर 6.6 डिग्री सैल्सियस पर पहुंच गया है। गुरुवार को चूरू का न्यूनतम तापमान प्रदेश के कई शहरों से कम रहा।

श्रीगंगानगर का तापमान 8.4 डिग्री, बीकानेर का 10.3 डिग्री और राजधानी जयपुर का तापमान 15.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। अन्य प्रमुख शहरों का रात का तापमान भी चूरू से अधिक है। चूरू मौसम विभाग के अनुसार गुरुवार को अधिकतम 27.8 एवं न्यूनतम तापमान 6.6 डिग्री रहा। खास बात ये है कि तीन दिन में दिन के तापमान में 2.4 डिग्री तक बढ़ोतरी हुई है।
आमजन पर असर

रात का तापमान गिरने से सर्दी बढ़ी है, जिससे सर्दी, जुकाम और कोरोना के मरीजों के संख्या भी बढ़ी है। कोरोना के मामले भी तीन दिनों में बढ़े है। 17 नवंबर को 62, 18 नवंबर को 43 एवं 19 नवंबर को 54 मरीज मिले है।
ऐसे गिरा रात का तापमान
तारीख अधिकतम न्यूनतम
17 नवंबर 25.40 13.50
18 नवंबर 26.30 8.30
19 नवंबर 27.80 6.60
आगे क्या : आज भी तापमान में गिरावट संभव
जयपुर मौसम केंद्र के निदेशक आरएस शर्मा का कहना है कि 20 नवंबर तक रात के तापमान में गिरावट संभव है। इसके बाद उत्तर भारत में फिर मौसम में बदलाव आएगा, जिससे कोहरा व बादल छाए रहने की स्थिति बन सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें