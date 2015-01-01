पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम का मिजाज:न्यूनतम और अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी

चूरू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बदलते मौसम के बीच शुक्रवार को न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में मामूली बढ़ोतरी हुई। शुक्रवार को दिनभर मौसम साफ रहा व धूप खिली रही। दोपहर में धूप का असर मामूली तेज रहा। वहीं शाम ढलने के साथ ही ठंड का असर बढ़ने लगा है। गुरुवार के मुकाबले शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 0.2 व न्यूनतम तापमान में 0.7 डिग्री की बढ़ोतरी हुई। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 35.0 व न्यूनतम तापमान 10.0 डिग्री था, जो शुक्रवार को बढ़कर 35.2 व 10.7 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें