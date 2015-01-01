पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी एक अग्नी परीक्षा:17 दिन में 1200 से ज्यादा शादियां, 1123 ने दी सूचना अब सख्ती से बढ़ी परेशानी, किसे बुलाएं-किसे छोड़ें

चूरू3 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकार के आदेश के बावजूद बाजारों में सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। सफेद घंटाघर से सुभाष चौक रोड पर खरीदारों की भीड़।
  • सरकारी आदेश से चिंता इसलिए, क्योंकि शादी समारोह में 100 से ज्यादा लोग मिले तो 25 हजार रुपए का जुर्माना

कोरोना काल में सरकार के नए आदेशों के बाद जिले में अगले 17 दिन मेंं होने वाली 1200 से ज्यादा शादियों में मेहमानों को बुलाने की परेशानी बढ़ गई है। जिले में बीते एक महीने में एसडीएम कार्यालयों में मंगलवार शाम तक 1123 शादियों के आवेदन आ चुके हैं।

इसके अलावा कुछ शादियां ऐसी भी हो सकती हैं, जिन्होंने आवेदन नहीं किया हो। सरकार के नए आदेश के बाद शादी की तैयारियों में जुटे परिवार के लोग अब प्रशासन को सूचना देने और मेहमानों की संख्या को सीमित रखने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

कई परिवारों ने मेहमानों की लंबी-चोड़ी लिस्ट तैयार कर कार्ड भी बांट दिए, अब ऐसे परिवार उनसे माफी मांगते हुए न आने की अपील भी कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा परचून, हलवाई, मिठाई के बुक किए ऑर्डर को कैंसिल अथवा कम करवाया जा रहा है। जिला प्रशासन के अनुसार शादी समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं। अगर किसी समारोह में ऐसा पाया जाता है, तो 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माना देना होगा। इसके अलावा रिसोर्ट व पैलेस आदि सीज होंगे। देवशयन के चलते पिछले पांच माह से शादियों पर लगी रोक बुधवार को देवउठनी एकादशी पर तुलसी विवाह के साथ हट जाएगी। बुधवार को ही जिले में करीब 200 से अधिक शादियां होनी हैं। 25 नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक शादियों के 9 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं, जिनमें जिले में करीब 1200 जोड़े परिणय सूत्र में बंधेंगे। इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर से फिर से मलमास लग जाएंगे और कई दिनों तक शादी नहीं हो पाएगी।

नवंबर व दिसंबर में ये हैं शादी के मुहूर्त
पंडित हरिकृष्ण दाधीच ने बताया कि नवंबर माह में 25 को देवउठनी एकादशी के बाद 27 नवंबर, 29 व 30 नवंबर तथा दिसंबर में एक दिसंबर, आठ, नौ, 10 व 11 को मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर को मलमास लग जाएंगे, जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेंगे। 27 नवंबर को सबसे अधिक शादी होगी।

देवउठनी एकादशी पर संक्रमण का असर

पहले 100 से अधिक बाराती की सूची तैयार की, अब 50 ही
अगुणा मोहल्ला के मुकेश दईया ने बताया कि देवउठनी एकादशी बुधवार को स्वयं की शादी है। मुकेश ने बताया अनलॉक में मिली छूट के चलते परिजनों ने सभी रिश्तेदारों व परिजनों को बुलाने की इच्छा जताते हुए इस दिन शादी तय की। मगर अब सरकार की गाइड लाइन से फिर से परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। पहले 125-150 बारातियों की सूची तैयार की थी, मगर अब इनकी संख्या 50 तक ही सीमित रखनी पड़ रही है।
200 कार्ड ही छपवाए, अब उनमें से भी मुख्य लोगों की सूची बना रहे
सातड़ा कॉलोनी के मनोज सैनी ने बताया कि 27 नवंबर को बहन की शादी है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए पहले ही ज्यादा लोगों को आमंत्रित नहीं करने का मन बनाते हुए मात्र 200 कार्ड ही परिवार के करीब रिश्तेदारों को वितरित किए गए है। अब नई गाइड लाइन ने परेशानी बढ़ा दी है। अब चुनिंदा लोगों को ही निमंत्रित करने के लिए दुबारा सूची तैयार कर रहे है, बाकी लोगों से क्षमा मांग रहे हैं।

आदेश का असर
अब तक 1123 परिवारों ने दी शादी की सूचना
राज्य सरकार के आदेश के बाद शादी समारोह में मेहमानों की संख्या 100 तक सीमित करने और सूचना न देने पर कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी के बाद प्रशासन के पास सोमवार शाम तक 1123 सूचनाएं आ चुकी हैं। सबसे अधिक रतनगढ़ उपखंड प्रशासन के पास 400, सुजानगढ़ में 300, चूरू में 215, राजगढ़ में 122, सरदारशहर में 50, बीदासर में 20 व तारानगर में 16 शादी समारोह की सूचनाएं पहुंची है।
शादी समारोह में इनकी करनी होगी पालना

  • मेहमानों की संख्या 100 से अधिक नहीं होगी।
  • विवाह की परिवार को अनिवार्य रूप से वीडियोग्राफी करानी होगी, ताकि जरूरत के समय प्रशासन देख सके।
  • सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना।
  • नो मास्क, नो एंट्री नियम की सख्ती से पालना करनी होगी।
  • समारोह स्थल के मुख्य द्वार पर थर्मल, स्क्रीनिंग, हैंड वॉश व सेनेटाइजर की व्यवस्था करनी।
  • विवाह स्थल की बार-बार सफाई करवानी होगी।
