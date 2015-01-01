पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:नगरपरिषद ने बनाई टीम, बिना स्वीकृति के होर्डिंग व बैनर लगाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

चूरू40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चूरू नगरपरिषद की टीम ने सुभाष चौक से नई सड़क क्षेत्र से हटाए होर्डिंग व बैनर

नगरपरिषद की ओर से शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर बिना नगरपरिषद के समक्ष अधिकारी की स्वीकृति के लगाए गए होर्डिंग व बैनर को हटाकर ऐसी संस्थाओं व व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ अब कार्रवाई की योजना बनाई जा रही है। इसके लिए अलग से टीम का गठन भी किया गया है। आयुक्त सीताराम कुमावत ने बताया कि नियमानुसार वाणिज्यिक, सामाजिक व प्रचार प्रसार संस्थाओं की ओर से सार्वजनिक स्थानों, सरकारी व ऐतिहासिक इमारतों पर होर्डिंग, पोस्टर व बैनर लगाने से पहले नगरपरिषद से स्वीकृति लेनी आवश्यक होती है, मगर अधिकतर संस्थाएं बना स्वीकृति के अवैध रूप से ऐसा कर रही है।

अब ऐसी संस्थाओं व लोगों के खिलाफ जुर्माना वसूली की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए नगरपरिषद सफाई निरीक्षक मनोज कुमार के नेतृत्व में टीम का गठन किया गया है। यह टीम शहर में पोस्टर, होर्डिंग, बैनर को हटाने तथा संबंधित संस्थाओं व लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेगी।

मंगलवार व बुधवार को शहर के रेलवे स्टेशन से लेकर नई सड़क होते हुए सुभाष चौक तक के बिजली पोल, टेलीफोन पोल पर लगाए पोस्टर, बैनर व होर्डिंग हटाएं गए। बिना स्वीकृति किसी ने होर्डिंग, बैनर व पोस्टर लगा रखा है, तो वे इसे तत्काल हटा लंे। नहीं तो नगरपरिषद अपने स्तर पर हटाने की कार्रवाई करेगी और जुर्माना भी वसूला जाएगा।

इसके अलावा इनको लगाने से पहले स्वीकृति भी आवश्यक रूप से लेवे। सभापति पायल सैनी ने बताया कि अगले माह स्वच्छ भारत सर्वेक्षण के लिए टीम आने की संभावना है, जो शहर का सर्वेक्षण करेगी, ऐसे में शहर की सौन्दर्य को बनाए रखना प्रत्येक व्यक्ति की जिम्मेदारी है, ताकि अच्छी रैंक हासिल की जा सके।

