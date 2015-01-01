पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:पालिका कर्मचारियाें ने रैली निकाल मास्क वितरित किए

रतनगढ़5 घंटे पहले
नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के तहत मंगलवार काे नगरपालिका की ओर से कोरोना जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। पालिका परिसर से शुरू हुई रैली बस स्टैंड, अशोक स्तंभ, घंटाघर, अगुणा बाजार, मेहंदीपुर बालाजी मंदिर, गढ़ चौराहा सहित कई सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर पहुंची तथा बिना मास्क के मिलने वाले लोगों के चालान काटकर 500 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूला। इस दौरान ईओ भगवानसिंह, वरिष्ठ प्रारूपकार पिंटू कुमावत, भंवरलाल, संजय बारी, हनुमानाराम, भवानीसिंह, सुनील भार्गव, होमगार्ड के जवान रमेश कुमार व राधेश्याम सहित कई पालिका कर्मचारी उपस्थित थे।
बीदासर . कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान के तहत मंगलवार काे नगरपालिका की टीमाें ने पैदल मार्च निकालकर मास्क वितरित किए। रैली को पालिका कार्यालय से ईओ प्रकाशचंद खींचड़, निवर्तमान पालिकाध्यक्ष खालिद बल्खी व सहायक अभियंता हंसराज ने रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।

रैली में शामिल कर्मचारियाें ने सहकार भवन, पुराना पुलिस थाना, रैन बसेरा, बस स्टैंड आदि क्षेत्राें में आमजन काे मास्क वितरित किए। इसके अलावा नाे मास्क नाे एंट्री के पाेस्टर भी चिपकाए। रैली के दाैरान 350 से अधिक मास्क वितरित किए गए। वहीं साेशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करने वालाें से जुर्माना भी वसूल किया गया। इस दाैरान सौरभ भाटिया, छोटूराम, राजेंद्र दरोगा, दिलीप लोहिया, विजेश रैगर आदि पालिका कर्मी माैजूद रहे।

