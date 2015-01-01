पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

820 परीक्षार्थी रहे अनुपस्थित:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के पहले दिन तीन केंद्रों पर दो पारी में 2244 अभ्यर्थियों ने दी परीक्षा

रतनगढ़4 घंटे पहले
रतनगढ़. कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने आए अभ्यर्थियों की जांच करती पुलिस।

शहर के तीन परीक्षा केंद्रों पर शुक्रवार को दो पारियों में हुई कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में 3024 में से 2244 परीक्षार्थियों ने परीक्षा दी। पहली पारी में 1512 परीक्षार्थियों में 418 व दूसरी पारी में 1512 में से 362 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थि बरहे।

परीक्षा प्रभारी सुजानगढ़ एएसंपी सीताराम माहिच ने बताया कि परीक्षा केंद्रों में प्रवेश करने वाले परीक्षार्थियों के जूते व जेवरात बाहर ही खुलवाए गए। सभी को लाइव डिक्टेटर से जांच के बाद मास्क के साथ प्रवेश दिया गया। पहले दिन की परीक्षा शांतिपूर्वक हुई। सभी परीक्षा केंद्रों को सेनेटाइज करने के साथ ही वहां पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाए गए थे।

रतनगढ़ के सभी होटलों व भवनों के कमरे फुल, टिफिन सेंटर व होटल संचालकों के भी मौज : शहर में कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर होटलों व भवनों के सभी कमरे फुल हो गए हैं। सभी होटलों व भवनों के कमरों में परीक्षार्थी ठहरे हुए हैं। वहीं शहर में टिफिन सेंटर व होटल संचालकों का भी शुक्रवार को कारोबार अच्छा रहा। बाहर से आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों में से कुछ युवकों ने बाहर होटलों में खाना खाया तो कई परीक्षार्थियों ने टिफिन सेंटर से टिफिन मंगवाए। वहीं बसों में भी भीड़ रही।

कई परीक्षार्थी गुरुवार की रात को ही रतनगढ़ पहुंच गए तो कई अपने निजी साधनों से शुक्रवार को परीक्षा देने के लिए सेंटरों पर पहुंचे। सैनी समाज, श्री गौड़ ब्राह्मण सेवा समिति व सरपंच दातारसिंह, पवनसिंह कुसुमदेसर, पुरुषोत्तम पारीक, भागीरथ गोदारा, विनोदसिंह लूंछ, बाबूसिंह राजियासर की तरफ से अंजनी माता मंदिर के पास स्थित निजी स्कूल में परीक्षार्थियों की ठहरने, खाने की व्यवस्था निशुल्क की गई है। तीन दिनों तक चलने वाली परीक्षा रविवार को संपन्न होगी।

